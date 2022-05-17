Bland County issues burning ban

In the wake of several small brush fires and two larger forest fires, along with dry and windy weather conditions, Bland County has initiated a ban on open-air burning in the county. The ban went into effect May 12 and will remain in effect until further notice.

The first forest fire was reported May 2 at the intersection of Burkes Garden Road and Railroad Trail. Along with local fire departments, officials from the Virginia Department of Forestry and the National Forest Service responded to the fire that burned more than 15 acres of land and spread into the National Forest.

Accused of carelessly causing the wildfire, 23-year-old Colton W. Slaughter was issued a summons on May 2 by the Virginia Department of Forestry.

The second wildfire occurred on May 11 and burned about 15 acres of land. It occurred near the intersection of Wilderness Road and Lake Forest Lane after embers got away from a man burning items nearby. Once again, state and federal forestry officials were called to the site.

Bland County will lift the burning ban if the area receives enough rain to improve conditions.