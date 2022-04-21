Supervisors, Del. March tour CCDC

The Floyd County Board of Supervisors and Delegate Marie March toured the Collaboration and Career Development Center at the high school last week.

Students are expected to attend classes in the CCDC next school year, with construction and finishing touches to the new building wrapping up over the summer, Superintendent John Wheeler said at the last School Board meeting (April 11).

Renovations to the existing Career and Tech building are starting now and are scheduled to continue until January 2023.

Some Floyd County Public School Board members also attended the April 14 tour.