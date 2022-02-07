Work toward Appalachian Center for Hope progresses

The number of overdose deaths in Southwest Virginia rose 18% in the year between October 2020 and October 2021. In 2020, overdose deaths claimed the lives of 93,000 people across the country.

After he cited those statistics, John Graham reflected, “That ought to wake us up.”

Graham was updating the Smyth County Board of Supervisors on the progress of the Appalachian Center for Hope, a proposed residential drug treatment center to serve the region.

Graham is Smyth County’s clerk of circuit court as well as a pastor and community advocate. He was accompanied by Joey Carico, Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society’s executive director. Both men serve on the proposed center’s board. They serve alongside of Sheriff Chip Shuler and a cross-section of health and behavioral health leaders.

The board, Graham said, is supported by an active working group of 30 to 40 individuals who represent the school system, workforce development, churches, health and mental health care, local government, and other community agencies and services.

The need and idea for the center were created by a consortium of leaders brought together to help assess Smyth County’s health needs when Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont were preparing to merge and form Ballad Health. In 2019, Graham, one of those leaders, explained that once they assessed the needs and saw how serious many of them were, the group members couldn’t walk away once their report was filed. They had to act.

They saw drug treatment as one of their highest priorities, most especially the need for a residential treatment center in the region where none currently exists.

Graham observed that many people know someone who has been to detox for seven to 14 days or 30 days with especially good insurance. However, as soon as they return to the environment where they were using, a majority go back to using drugs. Early recovery housing is needed where individuals can continue their treatment and prepare to transition back into society, Graham explained.

A recent study, Graham said, found that a need for about 2,000 in-patient beds exists in Southwest Virginia.

The vision for the Appalachian Center for Hope includes residential treatment, collaborative recovery planning, and re-entry assistance through workforce development and education as well as a day reporting center.

“We still have momentum to bring hope,” Graham said last week as he noted that the Appalachian Center for Hope now has its official IRS status as a non-profit.

Its leaders want to locate the center on the grounds of Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute in a long unused building. They hope state legislators will help make that happen.

In 2019, this region’s legislators toured the building and expressed support for the project.

Graham remembers that it was the late Virginia Sen. Ben Chafin who suggested during that tour that the center serve the entire region. He asked the planners: “Why don’t you all go big and serve all of Southwest Virginia?”

Sen. Todd Pillion and Del. Israel O’Quinn also remember Chafin’s message.

They, along with Del. Jeff Campbell, have filed legislation that would allow the commonwealth to convey the building and 2.5 acres of land for parking to Smyth County.

Graham also reminded officials that the Smyth County Community Foundation announced late last year that it will award the center a $3 million grant.

“We are on a mission…,” Graham said, “to work together to bring hope and healing to people struggling with substance abuse in Southwest Virginia.”

Supervisor Courtney Widener, who works with the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, told Graham and Carico that he sees the need regularly, and he thanked them for their work. The center will benefit the county and region, he said.

Supervisor Lori Deel reflected that the center will offer far more than a Band-Aid.

Assuming the legislature and governor approve giving the building to the county, Graham told the officials that center leaders hope to begin renovations on the building as soon as the deed is signed.