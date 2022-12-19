Santa and backpacks

Santa Claus visited with children at the Smyth County Chamber of Commerce in Chilhowie on Saturday during an open house that featured craft-making, hot chocolate and treats. That evening, children in the Saltville area were given backpacks filled with school supplies and gifts by Northwood Fellowship along with other treats on the town stage.
Contact Linda Burchette at lburchette@smythnews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
lburchette
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today