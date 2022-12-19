 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Santa and backpacks

Santa Claus visited with children at the Smyth County Chamber of Commerce in Chilhowie on Saturday during an open house that featured craft-making, hot chocolate and treats. That evening, children in the Saltville area were given backpacks filled with school supplies and gifts by Northwood Fellowship along with other treats on the town stage.

