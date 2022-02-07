New Town team in place

After nearly two decades of calling Floyd County home, Lynn Gregory assumed the duties of the Town of Floyd’s Clerk/Treasurer last month, and Floyd native Andrew Morris was officially hired to be Town Manager last week.

Council voted unanimously in favor of hiring Morris, during the Feb. 3 Floyd Town Council meeting, and his official start date was Feb. 7.

Morris has a master’s degree in business administration from Liberty University, and worked at Citizen’s Telephone Cooperative before joining the town team.

Mayor Will Griffin acknowledged and welcomed both Morris and Gregory before the start of official business Feb. 3. “We’ve known Lynn for quite a while, and we’re glad she’s on our team now,” he joked.

“We look forward to working with Andrew, and watching him grow and develop, and take his turn at this thing,” said Griffin.

He added, “I think we’re pretty fortunate in the replacements that we’ve made. We thought it was going to be a pretty tough job — and it was — but I think we’ve landed in a pretty good spot.”

Gregory said last week, she was “ready for a change” and knew what she was “getting into” applying for the Clerk/Treasurer job, which has been vacant since the end of October 2021.

“I worked temporarily in the Clerk position several years ago,” she explained, noting she moved to Floyd in 2003 with her husband, Steve. “I love the people of Floyd and am excited to see familiar faces and meet new people.”

One of the largest duties of being Clerk/Treasurer is recordkeeping, such as issuing permits, and producing meeting minutes of each Floyd Town Council meeting.

“It gives me a chance to learn some history, and learn about improvements and possible resources to help others,” Gregory said, adding she enjoys hearing others’ ideas and learning new things.

Former Town Manager Kayla Cox remains on board to complete Morris’s training through at least the end of March.

The next regular Floyd Town Council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 17. Find the agenda and more Council information at www.townoffloyd.org.