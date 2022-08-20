Art Above Floyd opens on Main Street

Behind the red door beside Lichen or Knot on Main Street is a new collective art gallery for all styles, mediums and artists.

Owner Katrina Kissell celebrated with family, friends and local officials at a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Aug. 12.

Kissell’s parents, Paul and Susan, have lived in Meadows of Dan since 1013, and Floyd was a regular spot Kissell would explore on visits as a 20-something for its “relative hustle and bustle.”

“… Floyd kept a spot in my heart from day one,” Kissell said. They completed a fine arts degree in Illustration and finished a two-year adventure touring California before returning to Floyd in 2019.

Kissell has been a creator since picking up a crayon, they said.

By the time they started school, “there was not a piece of paper that touched my hands that did not end up with a drawing on it, including homework,” Kissell explained.

“Dabbling” in film photography and cinematography in high school earned Kissell a spot in the National Arts Honor Society and the Fritz Lang Award.

However, Kissell said, their “professional artist journey up to this point was not sunshine and rainbows.”

Day jobs Kissell initially pursued to support their art “became the full-time gig,” and Kissell struggled to keep creating with only so many hours in the day.

Kissell hopes Art Above Floyd becomes a place individuals can focus on and/or reignite their creative passions. Eventually, they plan for the gallery to host workshops and events for artists to try new techniques and make connections.

“No one is too new to try, or too old to try again,” Kissell said.

The talents of several individuals culminated to make the opening of Art Above Floyd a success, Kissell said, including the hanging expertise of Floyd’s Paul LeMay “in the final hour,” leading up to the ribbon cutting.

Kissell’s mother, Susan, picked the “Du Jour” white that creates the gallery’s “blank canvas” to serve as the perfect backdrop, and their father Paul’s carpentry turned out custom shelving and moulding to “elevate” the space.

Friends pitched in to paint the walls, carry furniture up the “now infamous” steep stairs, Kissell said, and even helped install light fixtures.

Kissell said preparing the gallery took a “solid month” and called the grand opening on Aug. 12 a “smashing success.”

Local musicians performed, with Ryan Thaw in the morning and The Bees of Camelot (Elizabeth Thompson, Conrado Garcia and Luke Staengl) in the evening, while patrons mingled and meandered from work to work.

“It was a truly lovely day, and I am really touched by the turnout and support that Art Above Floyd received straight out of the gate,” Kissell said. “… I am eternally grateful.”

Art Above Floyd is located on the upper level of 105 E. Main St., behind the red door and up the stairs. The gallery is currently accepting artists.

Open hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays , and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Follow Art Above Floyd on Facebook for updates and to learn more at www.facebook.com/artaboveFloyd.