Wytheville swears in council members

The Town of Wytheville swore in its first Black Council member Monday. Candice Johnson will take office on Jan. 1. Wythe County Clerk of Court Jeremiah “Moe” Musser also swore in incumbents Mayor Beth Taylor and Vice-Mayor Cathy Pattison.

A newcomer, Johnson made history in November with 1410 votes or 36 percent of the vote. Pattison earned the second open seat on the board with 1,257 votes or 32 percent. Taylor ran unopposed and received 3,248 votes or 94.22 percent.

The terms begin Jan. 1 and end Dec. 31, 2026.

“What being on the Town Council means to me is being a servant,” Johnson said after her election. “I have a servant’s heart. I’m here to serve the people, and the people are important. The people have a voice in every decision that is being made.”

Soon after her election, Pattison said she was humbled and honored to be re-elected to serve on the Town Council.

“Thank you voters. I pledge to you my commitment to do my best to represent the citizens of this community to the best of my ability. These past four years have brought us both challenges and opportunities, and I will do my part to help the town move forward in a positive way,” she said in a statement.

Mayor Taylor said in November that she is honored that voters believed and trusted in her to vote her into office for four more years.