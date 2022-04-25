Floyd’s 2022 Leading Lights recognized

Seven Floyd residents were recognized this month at Virginia Tech during New River Valley Leading Lights 2022. Floyd’s Susan Icove is the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient.

NRV Leading Lights was established in 2007, prompted by the outpouring of voluntary service after the April 16 events at Virginia Tech.

A total of 36 volunteers from the NRV were recognized during the 2022 ceremony, and Leading Lights Board member and Floyd County staple John McEnhill said, “Floyd was well-represented amongst the nominees.”

“Floyd is blessed to have so many effective, impactful nonprofit organizations supported by hard working, passionate volunteers,” he added.

Leading Lights 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient Susan Icove is the founder of Floyd’s Initiative for Safe Housing (FISH) and a founding member of the 16 Hands Studio Tour that highlights local potters.

“It was most uplifting and humbling to be in a room full of so many caring volunteers — people — who in a great variety of ways help make their communities in the NRV a better place,” Icove said. “I am just one of them who was singled out.”

Icove’s volunteer work includes supporting Habitat for Humanity, New River Community Action and the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library. Icove was instrumental in the county securing a Community Development Block Grant to repair 15 Floyd County homes.

The Leading Lights program noted Icove’s fundraising efforts resulted in the NRCA Floyd Area office building rehab, which added a Head Start room, preschool playground and more.

FISH continues to be Icove’s “main project” in 2022, she said. “We strive to help our neighbors live in safe, warm and dry homes, and increase awareness of the housing struggles in our county.”

Floyd’s Catherine Vaughn Pauley was presented the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Thai Yuvanavattana of Floyd County High School said she is “extremely honored” to be one of two high schoolers who received a Distinguished Recipient Award for 2022.

Yuvanavattana was recognized for her “awe-inspiring” attention to detail and participation in a number of organizations, including Beta Club, Spanish National Honor Society, future Business Leaders of America and American Welding Society.

She is also a member of the Lady Buffaloes volleyball team, and the driver of two fundraisers to benefit elementary school students: Egg Rolls for Ice Cream and Egg Rolls for Books.

Yuvanavattana said her family has always prioritized community service, and she’s grown up volunteering, she said.

“I live in a wonderful community filled with amazing people — the least I can do is give back to my community after all it has given to me,” Yuvanavattana said.

The Leading Lights program noted Yuvanavattana “is always the first to volunteer and the last to leave.”

Taylor Hawkins of Floyd previously received a Distinguished Recipient Award as a high schooler.

Jean Woods, who founded The Perfect Gift Shop and organized Floyd Flower Power, also received a 2022 Distinguished Recipient Award.

The Perfect Gift shop is open around Christmas time each year to provide low-income children and developmentally disabled adults a place to find gifts for their loved ones. In five years, more than 1,100 shoppers have benefited from TPGS.

Woods has no lack of volunteer experience, and Leading Lights noted her “positive, non-judgmental attitude draws diverse groups of volunteers across the county to support worthy causes.” She has also volunteered with I-81 Dog Transport and Angels in the Attic in Floyd, the Leading Lights program said.

Woods also serves on the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and largely credits fellow volunteers and nonprofits for the success of her projects.

She said her partner, John Doyle, who is also an active volunteer in Floyd County, makes her work possible. “He likes to stay in the background,” she said, “but he is always there when work needs to be done.

Woods said Doyle cares for 13 dogs at the couple’s home, 11 of which are not adoptable, and it’s his encouragement and willingness to contribute, she said, that makes TPGS and Floyd Flower Power happen.

Woods named volunteers Toni Lambert and Joan Earman, Linda LaPlante, Michelle Camp, Valva and Gordon Groover, the Floyd Baptist Church, and the Floyd Moose Lodge as being instrumental in the operation of TPGS.

Distinguished Recipients receive $500 to direct to a non-profit of their choice, and the Lifetime Achievement recipient receives $1,000 to direct.

Other Floyd County community members who were recognized with certificates included Kamala Bauers and Jack Wall, Jane Cundiff, Karin Grosshans, and Paul Tremblett.

Bauers and Wall were recognized for both volunteerism and financial support in Floyd County. Their volunteer efforts include NRCA, Plenty! and Partnership for Floyd.

The Bauers-Wall Foundation supports nonprofits revolving around education, food security and community development.

Jane Cundiff also serves the community through PFF, as well as through the Floyd Garden Club, SustainFloyd and Floyd Flower Power. She also organized an annual health fair for Floyd.

Karin Grosshans is an active member of the Rotary Club of Floyd, Floyd Chamber of Commerce, Floyd Tourism Development Council and Floyd Merchant’s Association. She volunteers her time at community events including the annual Christmas parade and July 4th celebration.

Paul Tremblett is a June Bug Center volunteer who has taught STEAM classes afterschool for more than five years. He also lends a hand with concessions at events, and recruits other community members to support JBC.

“We are only scratching the surface with the Leading Lights that were honored this year,” McEnhill said last week.

He encourages nonprofits to nominate one or more volunteers for the 2023 ceremony, “especially those unsung heroes that collectively work year in and year out to address so many community needs."

2022 nominators included Laura Pynn, Anne Pendrak, Shannon Hardwicke and Kamala Bauers.

Community members previously recognized as Leading Lights include Susan Sutterer, Susan Icove, John Getgood, John McEnhill, Vickie Spangler, Travis Cantrell, Rebecca Weeks and Elizabeth Warriner.

Learn more about Leading Lights and volunteer efforts across the NRV at www.leadinglightsnrv.org.