May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Tri-Area Community Health offers a number of Behavioral Health Services to help individuals address habits, stress, worry, emotional concerns and more.

Tri-Area’s Behavioral Health Services team of licensed mental health professionals works closely with patients’ doctors to consider the physical, behavioral and emotional aspects of health concerns and help determine a course of action that will work best for the individual.

If necessary, there are also case managers who communicate with patients about healthcare goals and utilizing community resources.

In addition to individual behavioral health treatment, Tri-Area also offers:

Psychiatric Consultation

Psychological Assessment

Group Therapy

Wellness Classes

Telehealth and Face-to-Face visits

Tri-Area Communities Behavioral Health program is partially funded by a grant from the VHCF.

Tri-Area Community Health is a 501c-3 nonprofit healthcare provider with clinics in Laurel Fork, Ferrum, Floyd, Fries, Troutdale and Stuart.

Call (866) 942-0401 for more information.