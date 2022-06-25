Experts weigh in on Rhododendron collapse

Die-offs of Rododendron maximum have been reported in several southwestern Virginia counties since 2015, especially along or near the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd and Patrick counties.

R. maximum (variously called rosebay rhododendron, great laurel, great rhododendron, American rhododendron or big rhododendron) is a large shrub or small tree native to the Appalachians of eastern North America from coastal Nova Scotia to Alabama.

It is typically an understory species preferring riparian sites with deep, well-drained acid soils high in organic matter.

Where overstory species are sparse due to timber harvests, other site disturbances, natural mortality or (for example) the historic demise of American Chestnut, R. maximum often develops very dense populations known locally as “laurel slicks” or “laurel hells,” crowding out all other vegetation.

Populations are often clonal, expanding via root sprouts and/or branches that take root as they contact the ground. Not infrequently, following disturbances R. maximum colonizes sites that are less than optimal for the species (e.g., shallower, drier sites more suitable for its close relative R. catawbiense).

Healthy rhododendrons provide spectacular spring and summer flower shows, attracting tourists, nature lovers and photographers to national forests and parks in the southern Appalachians.

In season, the white to pale pink blossoms of R. maximum dominate large portions of the Blue Ridge Parkway in southwestern Virginia.

Curiously, however, since the 1980’s large populations of R. maximum have periodically died off (collapsed?) in the southern Appalachians (the Great Smokey Mountains National Park, the Nantahala National Forest and surrounding areas).

Similar die-offs have been reported in several southwestern Virginia counties since 2015 (especially along or near the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd and Patrick counties) and have become the subject of limited investigation by specialists in the Virginia Cooperative Extension Service at Virginia Tech University in Blacksburg.

In 2016, we had the opportunity to participate in local field investigations with specialists from Virginia Tech, the Virginia Department of Forestry and the U.S. Forest Service.

So, what’s happening to the rhododendrons? Why are large populations (areas) of these flowering beauties collapsing?

Studies seeking causes of rhododendron die-off in the early 1990’s and later (2006-2009) have proven largely inconclusive, as have early investigations here in Virginia.

Early concerns that rhododendrons might be succumbing to some non-native insect pest or pathogen have so far and thankfully been ruled out. Some researchers and specialists have speculated that rhododendrons die off due to “old age”, environmental stress, and impacts from a “complex” of opportunistic fungal pathogens, nematodes, and insects.

To be blunt, scientific proof is thin. In some places, die-off has been wrongly attributed to two fungi (Botryosphaeria and Phytophthora). So…what is causing the die-offs?

Admittedly, without hard “cause and effect” science a definitive answer is perhaps unavailable. While we agree with some of the theories (speculations) advanced to date, we pose a plausible and perhaps somewhat more simplistic possibility (or probability?).

Old age happens. This we know. How old is old for rhododendrons? No one knows for sure.

There is apparently a singular report of 120 years, but it seems generally accepted that rhododendrons of 60 or more years of age are “mature” if not “old aged.”

Much of the ecological and land use history in the southern Appalachians (and in particular Floyd and Patrick counties) in the late 19th and early 20th centuries includes land clearing for homesteads and agriculture, large scale timber harvests, the catastrophic loss of American Chestnut to chestnut blight, and farm abandonment.

Such a history would have provided opportunities for R. maximum to proliferate in Floyd and Patrick counties, particularly in the 1920s, creating a large cohort of similarly aged rhododendrons a century ago.

And as a result, it is reasonable to conclude that many current rhododendron populations are at least “senior citizens.”

So, here’s our take: “older aged” or “senior citizen” or “geriatric” rhododendrons, growing in crowded communities, sometimes in less-than-optimal locations and subjected to the environmental whims (stresses) of nature (e.g., extended droughts, periodic flooding or saturated soils, etc.) simply die natural deaths.

In ecological terms, such a phenomenon is called “cohort senescence” (analogous to one generation of humans passing upon reaching its “life expectancy”?).

Indeed, humans suffering the frailties of old age and accompanying physiological realities (systems not functioning as efficiently as they used to) often fall victim to “secondary,” contributing issues like pneumonia, heart disease or stroke.

Here in southwest Virginia, aging and weakened populations (cohorts) of rhododendrons in multiple locations had their own version of a “secondary” contributing issue: root disease caused by species of the fungal genus Armillaria.

The modus operandi of Armillaria species worldwide is to thrive on overmature, injured or stressed woody species — thus playing the deadly role of pneumonia in compromised immune systems.

The die-off or collapse of rhododendrons does not appear to be a complete mystery. It is more than likely a natural ecological/biological process called cohort senescence and as such can be expected to occur in more locations over time.

Edward Barnard is a Forest Pathologist, who has formerly worked with the Florida Forest Service and lives in Floyd County part-time. Ralph Lutts is an Environmental Historian and Adjunct Professor with the Virginia Tech Department of History.