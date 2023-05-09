Executive Director Keela Marshall is leading a tour of The Floyd Center for the Arts for the Floyd County Retired Teachers’ Association’s May meeting.

FCRTA members will gather in the Community Room at noon on Wednesday, May 17, for a short meeting, followed by lunch catered by The Floyd Country Store. Lunch will be by-donation.

Marchall will lead a tour of current FCA exhibits, and if weather permits Janet Nystrom will lead an outdoor tour of the FCA’s trails.

The FCRTA cordially invites all retired educators, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, etc., to attend the meeting. Those planning to attend should inform Joan Starkey at (540) 593-3736.