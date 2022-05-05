Smyth library unveils digital-only card, new website and extended loan period

A new digital-only library card, a new website and an extended loan period were all unveiled by the Smyth County Public Library earlier this week.

Late last year, Library Director Rose Likins said Smyth County had received money from the Library of Virginia’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and some of it would be directed to enhancing the agency’s website, particularly making it easier to find and use.

The site, which continues to use the address scplva.net, has since been redesigned to work better on mobile devices and now offers more online options for patrons.

According to a library press release, users can now access online forms to request information, recommend books to be added to the library’s collection, request a reservation for a meeting room, or request an inter-library loan.

The newly launched site also features an events calendar that provides details about upcoming library events that can be sorted by branch – Chilhowie, Marion or Saltville.

Users can also support the library financially. Using a secure e-commerce link at the bottom of every page, patrons can make donations to support the library.

The site also includes information about the library’s services and collections.

In addition to the website, the library has launched a new service for patrons who only check out items from its digital collections.

Users can apply for an Electronic Services Card without ever setting foot in a library building. The website features a form for an Electronic Services Card. This new digital-only card is for patrons who only want access to e-books, e-audiobooks, and databases.

Finally, the library also announced this week that it is extending its 14-day loan period for books, audiobooks on CD, and magazines to 21 days. The three-week period is expected to “make life a little easier for patrons.”

In the release, SCPL Director Rose Likins said, “We are so excited for patrons to be able to find us easily on the internet in a mobile-friendly format and to make a wealth of information and content easily available to them.”

Likins added, “The purpose of the new online forms is to make it easy for patrons to communicate with us when it’s convenient for them rather than only when we’re open.”

Other money from the $22,000 grant was used by the library to buy and provide internet routers that offer free 24/7 access in the Atkins and Rich Valley communities.