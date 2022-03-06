Wrestlers enjoy banquet for season’s end

Five wrestlers on the Floyd County High School Buffaloes team received special awards at the end of last month during the team’s season-end banquet.

Eighth-grader Brie Anderson received a certificated for Most Valuable Wrestler, and head coach Steven Horn explained, though Anderson “didn’t get to wrestle very much, she jumped in, did all the filming and kept everyone in line.”

Macgowan Whalberg received the team’s Most Improved Wrestler award, having started the season “not so well, and thinking he couldn’t compete at his weight class.”

Horn explained Whalberg took third place in his weight class during the Kahila Big Red Invitational in January, and that’s when he gained confidence in competing. Whalberg went from never having wrestled before, to taking on kids who have been in the sport for years, Horn said. “He never quit.”

Gus Chaffin was awarded Rookie Wrestler of the Year, who originally “didn’t think he’d stay with it” and ended up just one win away from state. Horn called him “a sponge” when studying film, and commented on the energy Chaffin brings to the team.

“It's crazy when I have other coaches come up to me asking me how long Gus has wrestled before now, and they are shocked when I say this is his first year,” Horn said.

Chaffin placed first in his weight class in a December 2021 tournament and took third in the Kahila Big Red Invitational. He was named an alternate for the state competition.

Most Outstanding Wrestler went to Gabe Anderson, who, Horn called “a beast all season.” Anderson took first-, second- and sixth-place medals home throughout the season.

“He worked hard and most of his 21 pins came in the first round,” Horn noted.

Josh Fletcher received the Excellence Award, making it to the state competition in mid-February. Horn said Fletcher “wrestled his best all year and never quit.”

Davis Goff won a total of 24 matches throughout the season, and “still wrestled hard” despite a handful of obstacles he “returned stronger from each time.”

Goff got first place in the Kahila Invitational in January, and was named a state alternate, alongside Chaffin, for the state competition. Horn said he can’t wait to see what Goff has for his senior season.

Carter Boothe missed post-season matches and a shot at making it to state due to injury, but he gave every match his all. He placed first in his weight class in a December 2021 invitational and walked out of the Kahila Invitational with fourth.

“The kid has a lot of heart and will go a long way in life,” Horn noted of Boothe, who graduates this spring, alongside teammate, Fletcher.

With the 2021-2022 season being Horn’s first as head wrestling coach, he said he looks forward to more time with new and returning wrestlers next season. He added he’d like to see the program grow to include camps and rec leagues.

“I'm so thankful and proud that Josh [Fletcher] was the first kid to make it to state under me,” Horn said. “He had an amazing senior season.”