featured top story

Saltville resident serving as Bristol sheriff's deputy arrested on DUI charge

  • Updated
  • 0
Nathaniel Channing Call

 Photo courtesy the Washington County Sheriff's Office

A Bristol Virginia Sheriff's deputy and Saltville resident is facing a driving while intoxicated charge after he was stopped in Washington County for driving in “an unsafe manner” early Saturday morning, a sheriff's office release said.

According to the release, the Washington County Sheriff's Office received a call for help around 2 a.m. from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department after an officer saw a vehicle traveling northbound Interstate 81 driving erratically. A traffic stop was initiated at exit 10, the release said, where the officer suspected the man was driving under the influence.

When Washington County deputies arrived, the driver, identified as 25-year-old Nathaniel Channing Call, was given a field sobriety test, which indicated he was under the influence, the release said.

Call, who the release said is on administrative leave from the Bristol Virginia Sheriff's Office for a prior DUI, refused a breath test.

He was taken into custody on charges of driving while intoxicated and refusing a breath test.

A secured bond has been set at $3,000.

