Truck driver arrested in Chilhowie on Texas murder charge

A truck driver wanted on a Texas murder charge was arrested outside Scholle IPN in Chilhowie late Tuesday morning.

Smyth County deputies took 29-year-old Daetwuan Rayvon Thompson, of Burleson, TX, into custody after they learned from an officer with the Irving, Texas Police Department that Thompson was wanted and believed to be in the area.

Deputies located Thompson in a freightliner truck parked in Scholle’s lot. Capt. Bill Eller said Thompson had been making a delivery to the manufacturer for a trucking company he worked for.

Eller wrote in a warrant seeking to search the truck that he had learned from detectives in Irving that spent shell casings were found at the scene of the July 9 homicide in which Thompson was a suspect and that cell phone records helped identify Thompson as a suspect. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Aug. 5.

Eller wrote that Thompson told Deputy Roger Dowell that he had a firearm in the bed area of the truck and deputies also saw a cellphone, some pills and a “green leafy material.”

Deputies collected a Palmetto State Armory Rifle, a loaded magazine and a shell from the rifle’s chamber, according to the search warrant, as well as an iPhone and a Samsung tablet.

In a separate search warrant seeking a sample of Thompson’s DNA, Eller wrote that Irving detectives found a hat left at the scene of the homicide that contained hair and had human blood on the bill.

Thompson was due in court Friday morning for an extradition hearing. He is currently being held at the regional jail in Abingdon on a fugitive from justice charge.

The Chilhowie Police Department assisted.