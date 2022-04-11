 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FCA to host plein air class

For landscape painter Steve Hessler, the move to Floyd from eastern North Carolina has meant making new friends, breaking out an extra sweater and getting accustomed to new scenery to paint.

“Tobacco barns, mill village cottages and shrimp boats had been my favorite subjects over the years,” Hessler said. However, he noted, joining the Floyd Center for the Arts has put him in touch with local artists who share their passion for cows, blue ridges and old barns.

Hessler’s painting of the old Mt. Zion Church in Floyd led to an invitation for him to teach a class on plein air landscape painting at the Floyd Center for the Arts early next month.

“I’m really excited about leading a four-part series covering a range of issues particular to painting outdoors,” Hessler said. “Simplification, composition and packing light are high on the list, not to mention sunscreen.”

The Floyd Plein Air Biennial kicks off its third event in August. Visitors can observe juried professionals at work, and non-competitors can participate in a variety of events like the Quick Draw from Aug. 15-20.

The festival closes out the week with a gala reception and art sale at FCA.

Hessler’s four-part class is from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturdays and Sundays, May 7-15. A spot costs $88 for members and $110 dollars for non-members.

Register, and learn more about FCA’s offerings, at www.floydartcenter.org.

