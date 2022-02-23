Marion Fire-EMS responds to rising call numbers

In 2021, Marion Fire and EMS workers responded to nearly 1,300 more calls than they did just six years earlier. The continuing escalation of calls has prompted changes within the agency.

In 2015, the Marion Life Saving Crew and Marion Volunteer Fire Department merged and became a department of the town of Marion. In that year, Town Manager Bill Rush said the first-responders answered about 1,400 calls.

In 2016, the first-responders logged 1,896 calls. In 2021, they answered 2,696 calls.

Earlier this month, Marion Fire/EMS Chief Richard Keesling told the town council that the department is now frequently getting three and four calls at a time. In December, the first-responders were called out 278 times, or nearly nine times a day.

Of those, Keesling noted that they had to roll eight calls to ambulance services.

A report that the chief presented to the council noted that in 2021 the department rolled 63 out of 2,301 EMS calls, or 2.7%. That percentage was up from 2020, when it came in at 2.2%. In the report, Keesling wrote, “…Our performance slipped a little in the face of a 16.6% increase in the EMS call volume.”

In December, the chief observed that Marion Fire/EMS cared for patients between the ages of 2 months and 97 years.

One step the department has taken to meet the growing demand is to add another full-time employee.

Keesling introduced Alex Taschereau, who has stepped into the position as Marion Fire/EMS’s fourth full-time responder.

Taschereau isn’t new to the department though.

The chief said he’s worked with Marion Fire/EMS part-time for about three years. Taschereau is currently certified as a Firefighter II and EMT Intermediate.

Keesling is glad to welcome Taschereau to full-time work and is grateful to the town for putting “forth the funds to help support the community.”

Rush said the position will help the department “better fill the gaps in service we’ve experienced.”

Keesling also believes a transition at the 911 dispatch center will help too.

In late December, the county’s 911 center transitioned to an Emergency Medical Dispatch Center, following intensive training of the dispatchers.

Now, the dispatchers question callers in more detail about the nature of their medical emergencies. They immediately assess if the patient is conscious, breathing normally, and the type of emergency.

Over time, Keesling believes this process may reduce the number of calls they answer to non-emergency situations.

He noted that Marion EMS responded to one residence 94 times in 2021 and many of those calls were not emergencies. He noted that substandard housing and unhealthy environments often contribute to people reaching out to 911 in non-emergency situations.

The new emergency medical dispatch process can also help bystanders and family members provide help to victims as they are awaiting first-responders’ arrival. The dispatchers are trained to talk callers through giving overdose victims Narcan, dealing with wounds that are bleeding heavily, opening airways, and performing CPR.