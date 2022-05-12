Louthen discovers his artistic bones; Appalachian Spirit Gallery to celebrate first Artwalk of 2022

For decades, Eddie Louthen didn’t believe he had an artistic bone in his body. This Friday, the 1977 graduate of Marion Senior High School will celebrate the opening of his first photography exhibit.

He’s ready to celebrate. “I hope people will come by and see what I’ve done. I’m inviting everyone I know…. If I don’t know you, you’re invited too and I’ll get to know you,” the Currin Valley native declared Sunday as he helped hang the exhibit at Marion’s Appalachian Spirit Gallery.

Louthen’s exhibit will be part of the Main Street gallery’s first Second Friday Artwalk of 2022.

Louthen truly didn’t recognize his creative side for years. In high school, he said, nothing about artistry attracted him. That changed about a decade ago.

Louthen and some local band members were friends. He began to follow them and take their photos.

Today, he has hundreds of band photos.

Despite that collection, in his exhibit of 30 photographs, there’s only one that is connected to a musical performance and none that show people.

Instead, Louthen said, he chose photos “that draw emotion.”

The photographer started taking his artistic work to the next level about five or six years ago. While attending Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, he ventured into Benjamin Walls’ gallery in Bristol. Walls is an internationally celebrated photographer, who has been a Smithsonian exhibitor five times and a Natural History Museum of London exhibitor twice.

As Louthen studied Walls’ work, he noticed “tidbits of my own.” He recognized that he wasn’t at Walls’ level but believed he could get there. He began the process.

As he worked, he attended most of all of the Appalachian Spirit Gallery’s exhibits and frequently tried to buy pieces to support local artists. Last year, Anne Hull, a gallery coordinator, offered him a show.

She repeated the invitation this year. The same week, Louthen ran into Tricia Spencer of Framing Unlimited in downtown Marion. Spencer supported the idea of an exhibit and offered her help.

For both Hull and Spencer’s support, Louthen said, “I am beyond thankful.”

Louthen had repeatedly turned to Spencer for his family’s framing needs for years. She shared with him that she started framing because of her grandmother Ann C. Haulsee, a well-known area photographer. According to a gallery news release, “Ann would frame her own photographs utilizing wood from the trees off their family farm. Tricia's grandmother had been and continues to be her granddaughter’s inspiration for framing and also cooking.”

Sunday, the duo worked to group photos of similar themes and hang them accordingly.

Of each photo in the exhibit, Louthen said, he can remember when and where each one was taken and who was with him.

Louthen trusts his eye. “I can take a photo and know immediately if I need to delete it or if it has potential.”

Beyond the artistic value, Louthen treasures the preservation and creation of memories. Sunday, he said, “One thing I truly love about photography is that it captures that moment in life that will forever exist in that photo.” That’s true, he noted, whether the photo is admired daily or once a decade.

Sometimes with photography, he said, the person is able to capture a moment and create a memory simultaneously.

As Spencer studied Louthen’s photos Sunday, she paused at one showing water and said, “I can feel the water. It’s cold.” At one of railroad tracks, she observed that she could picture herself there and could so much that she imagined worrying if a child was nearby.

Hull described both Louthen and his photography as thoughtful and a “keen observer of the world around with him” with the spirit of a poet and wordsmith.

Louthen spent years working in business. He got a job with Rose’s department store before he could drive or had graduated from high school. “I thought that’s where I belonged.” From Rose’s, he went to Pepsi when the company operated a plant in Marion. He spent almost 30 years with the businesses.

Then, restructuring took place. Louthen knew it was time to step away.

He’s since gone to work for Ryder Integrated Logistics, the dedicated carrier for Royal Building Products. There, he’s done a range of work from driving to dispatching.

“But,” Louthen reflected, “I don’t think anything has excited me as much as this show.”

Over time, he said, “people build walls around themselves.” However, he also realized, “People can’t open up to you if you’re not accessible.”

With the exhibit opening Friday, Louthen said, “I’m really stepping out from behind walls.”

As the Appalachian Spirit Gallery kicks off its 2022 season, Hull said the artists are “looking forward to getting back to the gallery,” which is run by the non-profit Appalachian Spirit Artists Association that is “composed of artisans who share jobs to fulfill the group’s mission to celebrate the arts, traditions, lore and spirit of the Appalachian Mountains by demonstrating the work of local talent.”

In addition to Louthen’s exhibit and the work of the gallery’s artists, Wayne Dunford will present an outdoor concert at 6 p.m.

A friend of the gallery, Dunford plays an acoustic blend of folk, Americana, indie and old-time music. More familiar behind drums accompanying a band, he is stepping out and playing the music he enjoys the most on his guitar.

A Wytheville native, Dunford is also a professional photographer and operated his own business in Blacksburg for more than 20 years. He’s now returned to Wytheville and opened a photography studio in his hometown, and he also enjoys working on his family cattle farm.

May’s Second Friday Artwalk will run from 5-8 p.m. on May 13.

The gallery’s Back Porch Sale Room features items including framed art, prints, jewelry, photographs, flags, natural rope baskets and more.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for the concert.

The gallery's monthly Second Friday ArtWalks will be held from May through December. All events are free and open to the public.