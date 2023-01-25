Man faces sentencing on meth charges

Meadows of Dan chef Christopher Joseph Kandies pleaded guilty to drug-related charges that call for at least 20 years in prison last week in Floyd County Circuit Court.

After accepting the plea deal on Jan. 17, Floyd County Circuit Judge Mike formally ruled Kandies guilty of possession with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of methamphetamine and revoked his bail.

Kandies will remain behind bars until his formal sentencing in about three months.

Defense attorney Harold Slate II argued against the revocation. He said the defendant did not have a previous criminal record and had followed the rules regarding bonds after his arrest on April 11, 2021.

Charles Pendleton, the defendant’s father-in-law testified that he was sure Kandies would stay in Floyd County and not skip out on bail.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom asked Pendleton if he knew his daughter’s husband was dealing methamphetamine.

“No,” Pendleton responded, but he said he trusted his son-law.

Branscom said that Kandies was charged after an exchange of cash and meth at the Woodbury Inn, with the help of an undercover confidential informant on May 2, 2020.

Branscom said when Kandies was arrested, he had two large baggies of meth powder, more than $1,500 in cash and other utensils involved with setting up the drug for sale.

“This wasn’t a game,” Branscom said. “It was a detailed, planned operation that preyed on the people of Floyd County.”

In many arrests of first-time drug offenders, Virginia’s sentencing guidelines normally recommends probation with limited or no jail time. The rules change with the volume of meth from case to case.

Sentences range from 20 years to life if an offender pushes more than 100 grams.

Kandies’ sentencing for is set for May 23.

In another case on Jan. 17, a jury trial for Richard Eric Goodwin of Roanoke on charges of receiving stolen property and possession of a gun by a convicted felon was continued and reset for April 24.