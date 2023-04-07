Thirteen positions and seats are up for election in November 2023, with two members of local government bodies planning to retire.

Town Councilman Mike Patton has served the Town of Floyd since 2003. He will retire at the end of the year, leaving a Floyd Town Council seat vacant for the first time in several years.

Floyd County Public School Board member Tony Morisco will also not run for re-election in 2023 after one term representing the Locust Grove District on the Board.

Morisco was first appointed to the board to serve the remaining term of Maria Nichols in 2019, The Floyd Press reported.

Vice-Chair Laura LeRoy of Burks Fork will campaign for another four-year term to begin in 2024, and Chairman James Ingram’s term expires this year as well. Ingram did not respond to comment by press time Wednesday about running for re-election.

LeRoy has been a member of the board since 2015, and Ingram has been a member since 2013. .

Town Councilman David Whitaker, who won his seat by one vote in 2019, will also seek an additional term during the 2023 election.

Floyd County Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Turman and Little River Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch will both campaign for additional terms, with their respective 12 and eight years of service and Board experience.

Kuchenbuch said she hopes to “continue for a third term as the Little River District’s public servant…”

Locust Grove Supervisor Levi Cox is also up for re-election. He was appointed to serve the remainder of Lauren Yoder’s term in January 2022, then elected last November.

Constitutional officers seeking re-election include Republican candidates Treasurer Melissa Keith and Commissioner of Revenue Lisa Baker, both of whom have held their respective positions since 2012.

Keith, who has worked in the treasury office for 27 years, lives with her family on their seven-generation farm.

Her career, Keith said, has allowed her to acquire the “necessary knowledge to successfully continue to perform all the duties” of the office.

Commissioner Baker has been employed by Floyd County since 2003 and resides in Willis with her husband.

She is committed to offering “helpful, courteous and friendly service to all citizens of Floyd County,” she said.

Floyd County Circuit Court Clerk Rhonda Vaughn will also run for another term, also as the Republican candidate, having six years of experience in the role and more than two decades of experience as deputy clerk.

Sheriff Brain Craig and Floyd’s Commonwealth Attorney Eric Branscom have also submitted their names for additional years of keeping county residents safe and bringing perpetrators to justice.

Craig has been sheriff for seven years and said he looks forward to “continuing great things for this county.”

“It is my privilege to serve this great community, and I appreciate the trust and confidence you have placed upon me,” Craig said.

Branscom has served Floyd County since 2014, and both he and Craig are also running for the Republican nomination.

The Floyd County GOP will host a canvass for Republican nominations on May 6, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library or alternate location.

Canvass updates can be found online at www.facebook.com/floydvagop.