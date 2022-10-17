Galax, Laird claim Class 1 golf title

Following a runner-up finish in 2021, Galax claimed its seventh state title but first in 11 years and the Maroon Tide’s Grayden Laird picked up the state medalist at the Class 1 golf championships held last Tuesday at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork.

Galax finished with a match of 322 which was 26 strokes better than MED foe George Wythe at 348. Middlesex also fired a 348, a stroke up on fourth-place Castlewood at 349. Lancaster finished in fifth at 360.

With Galax and George Wythe riding atop the leaderboard, the MED also dominated the match individually by claiming five of the first six spots. Laird fired a one-over par 73 and finished at stroke up on teammate Talen Gentry and George Wythe’s Benson Blevins, both at two-over 74. Blevins was the 2021 state medalist on the same course.

George Wythe’s David Goode was fourth at 75 and followed by Cameron Grabeel of Thomas Walker at 76. Galax’s Carson Iroler finished sixth at 78.

CLASS 1 INDIVIDUAL SCORES:

Galax [322] Grayden Laird 73, Talen Gentry 74, Carson Iroler 78, Adam Dillon 97.

George Wythe [348] Benson Blevins 74, David Goode 75, Reece Vaught 96, Stephen Jackson 103.

Middlesex [348] Peyton Lambert 79, Garrison Robbins 83, Neilson McMinn 93, Hudson McMinn 93.

Castlewood [349] Abby Bradley 83, Jacob Lasley 87, Maddox Barnette 87, Bailey Varney 92.

Lancaster [360] Claire Beitel 80, Leyton Dew 89, Collin Payne 93, Pierson Long 98.

PH-Glade Spring [398] Carter Lester 91, Keagan Hutton 98, Savannah Riley 101, Hamilton Addair 108.

Riverheads [417] JP Crawford 90, Tucker Harlow 108, Alex Nichols 109, Dawson Grackman 110.

Central Lunenburg [442] Robert Hite 97, Parker Hite 99, Donnie Shell 115, Hunter Gary 131.

CLASS 1 AT-LARGE SCORES:

Cameron Grabeel (Thomas Walker) 76, Chase Coley (Chilhowie) 81, Drew Royal (Auburn) 86, Amanti Starks (Northumberland) 88, Walker Gillespie (Giles) 88, Jon Kern (Rye Cove) 89, Howard Hunter (Eastern Montgomery) 90, Tre Booth (Northumberland) 92, Kasey Fitzgerald (Buffalo Gap) 95, Payton King (Castlewood) 99, Connor Robinette (Castlewood) 100, Isaac Scheulen (Rappahannock) 102, Jedd McGrady (Galax) 103, Thomas Hubbard (Mathews) 104, Creston Saunders (Lancaster) 107, Jayson Stuart (Galax) 107, Abel Crader (Middlesex) 111, Ethan Kerr (William Campbell) 115, Eli Pittman (Lancaster) 117, Payton Rigney (George Wythe) 119, Braedon Nichols (PH-Glade Spring) 119, Max Owens (PH-Glade Spring) 124, Cole Glasco (Middlesex) 127, Camden Huffer (Riverheads) 131, Jaelyn Taylor (George Wythe) 133, Carter Gee (Central Lunenburg) 142, Lincoln Harlow (Riverheads) 144, Hailey Powers (Central Lunenburg) 170.

CLASS 1 MEDALIST:

Grayden Laird (Galax) 73