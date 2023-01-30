Griffith announces grant to Bland County fire departments

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded $163,476 to Bland County in Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District through the FY 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

The funds are for Bland and Rocky Gap fire departments.

Congressman Morgan Griffith said of the announcement, “This newly awarded grant money for Bland County is great news, as it will be critical in keeping Bland and the surrounding areas safe. With these new funds, the Bland County Volunteer Fire Department will be able to improve their response capabilities and more effectively assist and protect the public from fire and other hazards.”

Bland Fire Chief Jonathan Dunn is excited about receiving the grant money.

“We’d been waiting for a while, and found out last week,” Dunn said of the funding announcement.

The department is set to receive 22 new self-contained breathing apparatus units to replace equipment nearly outdated. Dunn said the current apparatus units have almost reached their expiration date. He also anticipates 19 new facemasks so each of the department’s 18 members will have their own mask.

Members currently have to share facemasks, Dunn said, and since the Covid-19 pandemic the fire associations have been looking at ways to eliminate sharing of breathing apparatus to better prevent transmission of any respiratory virus.

“I’m excited. I’m glad,” Dunn said of hearing that the funds were coming. “It’s the first major grant I and Jenna (Dunn, Bland County Emergency Management Coordinator) have applied for and I’m really pleased to receive it.”

Dunn said his department had also requested RIT packs which are fresh air supply packs firefighters take along with them to a fire, but these were not funded. He also noted that somewhere down the road the department will need to look at replacing vehicles.

“Our front line truck is 20 years old,” he said.

All the county’s fire departments received new turnout gear in the past year from the county’s Covid relief funds.

The fire department is always in need of volunteers, Dunn said. To learn more, call 276-688-2304 or email blandvfd@gmail.com. Or check out the department’s Facebook page.