Clearing up a two-year-long debate about who is responsible for the custody of patients under temporary detention orders during crisis, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares sided with state hospitals, saying that law enforcement must maintain custody of the patients until the facility they are placed at accepts custody.

Miyares released his opinion on the matter on Jan. 19. His stance on the topic has garnered a mixed review from local law enforcement with some saying efforts at the Crisis Care Center in Marion have alleviated the burden on police while others expressed concern about the possibility of being inundated in the future.

“It seems to remove any ambiguity from the code, which is going to create a policy shift,” said Marion Police Chief John Clair. “Just because we’re experiencing decreased hold times now doesn’t mean that we always will. Now this opinion becomes a driving piece of information for how we do it.”

Miyares’ opinion came at the request of Albermarle County Sheriff Chan Bryant, who complained in a letter to the attorney general of excessive delays in the acceptance of patients waiting to be admitted to an already designated state mental health facility for further evaluation and treatment.

Under Virginia law, state-run mental health facilities are required to accept patients under TDO when a bed at another in-patient facility cannot be located. In 2020, that law was suspended when a state facility reaches 100% capacity due to the pandemic and subsequent staffing shortages that mired both state hospitals and law enforcement.

That move left patients sitting in emergency departments in police custody sometimes for days while waiting to be admitted. In some cases, the detention orders expired before they could be treated. The executive order suspending the state facility requirement has since expired, but law enforcement say the trend of delaying admission continued, leading Bryant to ask for Miyares’ guidance on the issue.

In his opinion, though, Miyares concluded that, “Although a state facility designated in a TDO cannot refuse to admit an individual, current law neither expressly requires a state facility to accept immediate custody of the person nor prohibits a state facility from delaying admission of an individual when a bed is not available.”

In a footnote to his opinion, Miyares said he is aware of the strain the situation places on patients, emergency departments and law enforcement, and noted that the power to amend laws lies with state lawmakers.

“The conclusions in this Opinion interpret the law as it is currently written,” Miyares wrote. “It is for the General Assembly to address policy considerations related to the stressors experienced during the Commonwealth’s civil commitment process.”

Those at odds with the opinion hope to see lawmakers address the issue.

“Throughout all this reform and everything else, it was more trying to get police out of being such a big part of that system,” said Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss. “I think the opinion just kind of puts us more involved. So I’m hoping it’s kind of a way of forcing the legislators to look at this and come up with a system that works better for patients — not just for police, but for the patients, because they’re patients, not prisoners.”

Since the height of the ordeal back in 2020 and 2021, measures have been taken to cut down on wait times, including diverting area patients to the Crisis Care Center in Marion or setting them up with out-patient treatment services when appropriate. Alternative transport programs have also been put in place to help alleviate the travel burden on law enforcement.

“Them being able to open up that center in Smyth County to accept them has really helped us,” said Wythe County Sheriff Charles Foster. “If it’s an ECO (emergency custody order) and it’s acceptable, we can go ahead and run them down there, which is very close for us.”

Bland County Sheriff Jason Ramsey said his deputies have told him that the workers at the center in Marion are better equipped to calm patients.

“It’s just helped tremendously,” Ramsey said. “Even if they’re a little bit wound up or something, they start talking to the workers there and they get calmed down easy and they’re relaxed.”

By all accounts, wait times have been drastically reduced. In late 2020, law enforcement and mental health advocates complained of 24-hour wait times. By spring 2021, some holds stretched beyond the initial 72-hour initial hold time. Local law enforcement are now seeing those times cut back with most patients being placed in under 24 hours.

“I just hope it stays like that,” Foster said.

Clair, though, worries “how quickly we will return to delays if we have the next staffing crisis or the next pandemic or whatever. Now that the attorney general has given this opinion and cleared up the ambiguity, I hope our legislators put in very specific code language that accomplishes the goal of removing law enforcement from these kinds of interactions with some kind of finality.”

Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler agreed, saying that he would also like to see law enforcement completely removed from the equation save for situations in which the safety of the person in crisis or the public is at risk.

“We add nothing but more stress to it,” he said. “There are those instances where I understand we’ll have to be called for safety purposes, but once that’s diffused...”

Throughout the ordeal law enforcement leaders have always been quick to point out that it’s not just law enforcement and the communities they serve that suffer. Those that suffer the most from the delays are the patients.

“The person that we’re taking for treatment, to me, is the priority,” Shuler said. “Somewhere along the way, everybody’s lost sight of what this is all about and that’s getting people help. I mean, my goodness.”

Both Shuler and Ramsey recalled a time when responding to a TDO was an irregular occurrence with a much smoother process.

“When I started working, doing an ECO/TDO was rare,” Ramsey said. “Then it started going from having a few a year to a few a week and now sometimes a few in a day’s time. It’s just so much different than what it was 10, 20 years ago.”

In his earlier years, Shuler said deputies would take patients straight to the treatment facility, which also had its own medical personnel.

“I don’t know why we ever got away from that, because they’re supposed to be getting treatment like immediately,” he said. “Once they’re evaluated, they’re supposed to be getting treatment identifying whether they need to be further involuntarily committed. Well, if I’m chained to a bed up here at Smyth County Community Hospital for 72 hours, if I wasn’t having a mental health crisis, I will be.”

Each of the law enforcement leaders were also quick to point out that while this area of the state is seeing some relief, that’s not the case across Virginia. According to a release from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office, patients under TDOs waited an average of 43 hours before being placed in a facility from June 2021 to July 2022.

The calls from law enforcement and mental health advocates did not fall on deaf ears. In the December release, Youngkin announced the Prompt Placement Task Force, a partnership between government agencies, public and private hospitals, law enforcement and other community partners to address what the governor’s office said had become a “crisis.”

“Improving our behavioral health system is at the top of my Day 2 Agenda,” Youngkin said in the release. “It is critical that we address the mental health crisis and prioritize caring for Virginians. I’m committed to making substantial progress in providing access to resources, caring for Virginians and reforming the TDO process.”

Saying that the current process had failed to deliver care to patients when they need it most and has contributed to the increased burnout within the healthcare community and extensive hours put in by law enforcement, the release said the task force’s objective is to end the waitlist.

Miyares also noted Youngkin’s “Right Help, Right Now” initiative in the footnotes of his opinion, saying that the plan proposes more than $230 million “to expand crisis care, make the behavioral health workforce a priority, and relieve the burden on law enforcement.”

The law enforcement leaders support that plan and ask that lawmakers take it a step further by addressing the custody issue in Virginia law.

“We are addressing the structural issues [of the process] with the crisis centers and the governor’s taskforce, but if we don’t change the code then there’s still a possibility that we’re going to be right back here with the next pandemic, the next staffing crisis or whatever it is,” Clair said. “Now [the opinion’s] been laid out very clearly and if that doesn’t change then it will always be an available option for the state hospital system.”

As Virginia residents wait to see how the mental health reform will pan out, Shuler said he is in the process of penning his own letter to the attorney general asking for further guidance on law enforcement’s role in the process.