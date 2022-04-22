Bakery business: her cup runneth over

About four years ago, Sara Harman’s son, Josiah, was about to celebrate his first birthday. So, Harman decided to bake him a cake and decorate it with a fishing theme. It turned out so well that the pastor who married Harman and her husband, Christopher, asked her to bake him a cake for his 50th wedding anniversary.

“That was my first official cake,” Harman said. “It was a chocolate cake with vanilla butter cream.”

Since that time, Harman has been baking and decorating cakes, cupcakes and cookies through her business, My Cup Runneth Over Bakery, in Bland.

The name for her bakery came to Harman and her husband at about the same time. Then, while out shopping one day, they saw a coffee mug holder that said, “My Cup Runneth Over.”

“It was right after we thought of it, and we took it as a sign,” she said.

Since then, her cup has run over with more than coffee: there’s flour, eggs, oil, icing, sprinkles, crumbs and more.

Her Facebook page is full of her colorful and tasty creations, from a bright blue Cookie Monster devouring chocolate chip cookies to a naked (light on frosting) cake dripping with chocolate syrup and chunky peanut butter cups.

On average, Harman makes five to six cakes a week. She offers several flavors, including vanilla, chocolate, lemon and strawberry.

“The most surprising and most popular is lemon-blueberry,” she said. Customers also like the white vanilla cake with raspberry filling. Another popular item is scones, especially blueberry ones.

Harman, 34, is preparing to offer gourmet cookies.

“They are either stuffed with something or topped with something,” she said. “They are just extra.”

Harman works with customers to determine how a cake or cupcakes will be decorated.

“I try to cater to what they want,” she said. “Some leave it up to me. I try to ask a lot of questions and see what appeals to them and what they are looking for.”

At the moment, Harman bakes at her home, but is in the process of converting her mud room into a large kitchen to accommodate her business.

“It’s almost complete; we’ve been working on it for a year,” she said.

Harman delivers her cakes in Bland and Wythe counties and has customers reaching from Smyth County to Princeton West Virginia. Prices start at $35 for an 8-inch cake and increase depending on the decorative work. Cupcakes start at $18 for a dozen. She prefers a week’s notice on orders, but is flexible.

For information on My Cup Runneth Over Bakery, see the business’s Facebook page, or call (276) 722-0284.

To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 573, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.