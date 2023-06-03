Bland County residents will have the opportunity next week to offer comments about the proposed school and county budgets.

A public hearing has been scheduled for Monday, June 5 at 10 a.m. on the proposed $10.8 million 2023-24 school budget at the school board administration office in Bastian.

For the proposed $35.7 million 2023-24 county budget, a public hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, June 7 at 5 p.m. at the courthouse in Bland.

No tax increases are proposed and remain at the levels of: 60-cents per $100 of assessed real estate value; $2.29 per $100 of assessed personal property value; $1.05 per $100 of assessed machine and tool value; and 73-cents per $100 of assessed merchants capital.

A public hearing will be set for comments on the Virginia Department of Transportation Six-Year Plan that includes new paving for Bland County roads.

At the May 23 board of supervisors meeting, Andy Fowler, retiring residency administrator for VDOT, spoke to the board about a plan to redirect funds from one site to several other sites with no paving and multiple homes.

The site which had been listed on the Six-Year Plan as Suiter Road is partly paved and would benefit no one by completing the paving, he said, so the approximately $595,000 for two miles of pavement could be redirected to seven routes totaling two miles and benefiting 39 homes. He mentioned specific routes but the supervisors wanted to hear more information before approving the routes. Fowler was expected to provide information to the supervisors before a public hearing is scheduled.

The money is already there, Fowler said, and VDOT would maintain the roads.

Deadline for VDOT to approve the Six-Year Plan is June 9, Fowler said, and he hoped to either have the funding allocated by then so work could begin immediately on those approved routes.