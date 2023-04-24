An annual Bland County youth fishing program has a new name this year.

Cops and Bobbers Fishing Event will take place on Saturday, April 29, at Bland County High School in Rocky Gap with prizes and lunch.

The National Wild Turkey Federation – Bland County Many Beards is teaming up with the Bland County Sheriff’s Department and Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (stocking) for a free fishing event for youth ages 15 and under.

There are new fishing rods as prizes for over 80 children, Power Bait, and other fishing supplies. There will be special prizes for the biggest fish caught and for two tagged fish.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and everyone will gather for a group picture at 8:45 a.m. followed by a prayer for the day by Pastor/Chaplain Tom Maurer. Fishing will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adults with a valid trout license may fish after 2 p.m.

Lunch will consist of hotdogs, hamburgers, chips, drinks, and desserts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The BB range will be up and running and the Rocky Gap Volunteer Fire Department will provide something special for the kids.

This is a free event hosted by the Bland County Many Beards JAKES Program with coordinators Todd Akers, Todd Havens, and Rodney Ratliff. Dreama Hatcher is chapter president.

Volunteers have been cleaning up the creek bank of debris and overgrowth to make it safer for the children.

The event will happen rain or shine and it may be chilly so dress warmly.

Learn more about NWTF Bland County Many Beards on Facebook.

Sponsors & Donors

Akers Towing & Recovery — Rocky Gap

Beth Slaughter

Bland County Sheriff’s Department

Bland Ministry Center — Bland

C3 Earthworx — Bastian

Dyna Pump & Electric, Inc. — Tazewell

Dreama Hatcher for Commissioner of Revenue

Eric Faulkner for Clerk of Court

Hitachi Energy — Bland

Kevin Wills

Ollies Bargain Outlet — Bluefield

Pascor Atlantic Corporation — Bland

Pepsi Bottling Group — Wytheville

Rocky Gap Volunteer Fire Department

Sam’s Club — Bluefield

Wal-Mart — Bluefield

Wilderness Mountain Water Company — Bland