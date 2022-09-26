Autumn brings Festival of Leaves

With the arrival of autumn comes the Bland County Festival of Leaves with a cornucopia of family fun.

This year’s 28th annual event takes place Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9, at the fairgrounds in Bland.

“The Bland County Festival of Leaves is well known for its friendly wholesome atmosphere, with plenty of opportunities for quality fun for all ages,” said festival spokesperson Betty Munsey. “The festival has become Bland County's unofficial homecoming and an opportunity to come home to beautiful Bland County.”

Both days begin with a flag-raising by the VFW and American Legion at 9:45 a.m. followed by the singing of the national anthem by Tiffany Carter on Saturday and Keith Gore on Sunday.

The festival features music from individuals, bands and choirs, food and craft vendors, flea market sale, student displays, duck runs, hayrides, book sale, door prizes, basketball shoot-offs, fire bucket brigade and children’s activities.

Winners in the Bland County Citizen of the Year honors program for 2022 will be announced on Sunday at 10:50 a.m. at the pavilion.

“Hundreds of vendors fill the Fairground with homemade products and crafts, delicious foods, flea market items, children's exhibits, and educational materials,” Munsey said. “There are no admission or parking fees due to the generous donations of local businesses and individuals.”

New events this year include a number of children’s activities.

Children’s activities include Kid’s Korner with Bastian Union Church on Saturday at 12 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m., Mechanicsburg Christian Church on Saturday at 2 p.m., and Wilderness Creek Church of God on Sunday at 3 p.m. There will be free 4-H tattoos and books at the 4-H Café.

Saturday

10 a.m.: Bland County High School Band

11 a.m.: Casey Lewis & Blue Traditions. Casey is a local musician from Bastian with Nashville ties.

1 p.m.: Sandy Shortridge & Jack Hinshelwood hail from Buchanan County.

2 p.m.: Appalachian Hoedowners is an energetic clogging group based in Wytheville with some Bland County dancers.

3:30 p.m.: Wayne Dunford from Wytheville

5 p.m.: Shades of Grey is a talented group based in Bland.

Sunday

10 a.m.: Bastian Union Church Choir

10:50 a.m.: Bland County Festival Honors

11 a.m.: Worship service with Pastor Barry Busby

1 p.m.: Carolina Pines Band is a well-known group from North Carolina with Bland County ties.

3 p.m.: Triple Play from Roanoke

5 p.m.: 50/50 and door prize drawings

Food, craft and flea market vendors will be set up from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Student exhibits will be seen on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. in the large display building.

Duck runs will be held on Saturday at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. and on Sunday at 1, 3 and 5 p.m.

Free hayrides are scheduled for 12, 2, 3, 4 and 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. on Sunday with tickets available at the information both. Space is limited.

Basketball shoot-offs for all ages will take place on the basketball court at 11 a.m. on Saturday and 12:15 p.m. on Sunday. There are cash prizes.

The Bland Library Book Sale will take place in the library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 12-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Fire department bucket brigade at the fire truck is scheduled for 1 and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.