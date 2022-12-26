Fire damages ‘The Square’ in Bland

Four Bland County fire departments responded to a fire at “The Square” in Bland on Christmas Eve.

According to Rocky Gap Fire & Rescue, a tone went off at 9:08 a.m. on this very cold Saturday for mutual aid to Bland Fire Department. Also responding were Ceres and Hollybrook fire departments.

Rocky Gap responded with a pumper and four members. The department assisted and cleared the scene at 12:30 p.m.

“Special thanks to all of the departments and members for braving frigid temperatures to lend a hand. We appreciate all of you!”

According to the Ceres Fire Department on Saturday, “Our county first responders had a busy morning. Members from Bland, Ceres, Hollybrook/Mechanicsburg, and Rocky Gap fire departments responded to a structure fire in the town of Bland. Members fought the fire for several hours in negative temperatures while trying to salvage as much as possible.”

“Shortly after the (restaurant) fire was contained, Ceres was dispatched for a chimney fire that was starting to spread throughout the home. Fortunately, the departments acted quickly and were able to gain control before too much damage was caused.”

“Thank you to Bland and Hollybrook for their assistance during the chimney fire.”

“A special thank you to all the departments, sheriff’s office, and rescue squad that acted today to help out during the cold temperatures which makes fighting fire much more difficult,” the Ceres Fire Department posted on its Facebook page. “We also give our deepest condolences to Tommy and Donna Dunn during their loss this morning. The Bland Square was a staple in many of our lives and we will forever be grateful for the love and compassion that Tommy has given our community over the years.”

No information has yet been obtained about the origin of the fire.

Facebook messages of condolence came pouring in along with memories people had of “The Square.”

“Our hearts go out to Tommy & Donna Warden Dunn, the employees and the patrons today as we hear of the terrible news of ‘The Square’ catching fire. I was so relieved to hear that Tommy was the only one working (what an amazing man!) and is safe. Continue to surround them in love and prayers during this heartbreaking time.”

From memories gathered, it appears the building, currently a Sunoco station, was built sometime around 1960 by Ike Pauley, father of Ronnie “Frog” Pauley. Ownership has passed through several families throughout the years.

Other past owners of businesses at that site are said to include Bun Melvin, Earle Dunn, a Mr. Parsley (also owned the motel and rock gas station), Ava Green, and Sarah Brackens.

Memories shared on Facebook include the following:

“Bacon egg and cheese biscuit runs every Saturday for the farmers market…The Bland Square will always hold a special place in my heart.”

“The Square has been a gathering place for so many for as long as I can remember. We would walk down after school to get food, snacks or drinks while we ‘wasted time’ before ball games or school events. Never were we greeted with anything but love and kindness. The employees and patrons always made us feel welcomed.”

“As newcomers to Bland years ago Tommy was the most welcoming! Tommy has one of the biggest hearts I know and is one of the reasons we fell in love with this community.”

“When my husband and I first came here we stopped at Tommy’s and had a burger. Then when our friends moved here and we would visit we would go to Tommy’s to grab a burger and I would tell the young lady behind the counter we traveled 300 miles to get this burger, but it was true. So sad. I will miss it.”

“I guess it would be when Earl and Ruby Dunn had the Tastee-Freeze...first time I ever knew of a grasshopper milkshake!”

“I remember eating there when it was a restaurant back in the late 80s early 90s. Tommy and Donna are so welcoming and friendly when I went in. He even catered a few events for us. Love their pizza and cheeseburgers. And there were a few folks that if you could not find them, you could be sure they were probably at Tommy’s. Bland just will not be the same without Tommy’s.”

“I’m really going to miss it, we ate there quite a bit. Everything was great. So sad right here at Christmas. Prayers and hugs for Tommy and employees at Bland Square.”

“I stop quite frequently going to and from work and the one thing that comes to my mind is Tommy always says ‘Thank you’ and ‘I appreciate you’ after you paid. Always smiling, my heart goes out to him and Donna. He is truly a good man.”

“Many memories...cold beer and hot pizza when Sarah Brackens was owner...the best country ham and egg sandwich with Earl and Ruby as owners. Many Saturday mornings with Chuck, Tommy and myself cutting up. Back in restaurant listening to Lace and Carl saving the world about who the best president would be while Dickie, Pogo, Chaw, Harold and others listening in. Lastly, Tommy Dunn giving you the shirt off his back if someone needed it. Tommy just that kinda guy. Hopefully this county will rally behind ‘The Square.’”

“There aren’t any words the sadness of hearing this news, stopped in every time I was in Bland, Tommy has ALWAYS been one of the kindest people I know, he gave me a job as a waitress and while there I met and to this day have many special friends, Tommy and Donna I’m so sorry for your loss.”

“Never find a more accommodating store owner than Tommy. Hopefully he’ll build back.”