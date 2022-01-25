 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fire destroys Bland County camper

  • 0

A Bland County resident lost his dogs in a fire Friday.

According to Bland County Volunteer Fire Chief Jonathan Dunn, Josh Frazier returned to his camper home after work a little after 6:30 a.m. to find the camper on fire and his dogs inside. He resides at 6784 East Bluegrass Trail.

Dunn said that by the time firefighters arrived, the 16-foot camper was destroyed.

“It’s just think wood and insulation; they go up pretty quick,” he said.

Frazier lost two medium-sized dogs and two small dogs in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross is helping Frazier, the fire chief said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bland County Police Blotter

A Bland County man is being held without bond on felony charges after police went to a residence last week in response to a shooting call and …

Bland boards welcome new members

Bland boards welcome new members

The Bland County Board of Supervisors and School Board recently welcomed new members. And on Monday, supervisors elected board member Randy Jo…