Fire destroys Bland County camper

A Bland County resident lost his dogs in a fire Friday.

According to Bland County Volunteer Fire Chief Jonathan Dunn, Josh Frazier returned to his camper home after work a little after 6:30 a.m. to find the camper on fire and his dogs inside. He resides at 6784 East Bluegrass Trail.

Dunn said that by the time firefighters arrived, the 16-foot camper was destroyed.

“It’s just think wood and insulation; they go up pretty quick,” he said.

Frazier lost two medium-sized dogs and two small dogs in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross is helping Frazier, the fire chief said.