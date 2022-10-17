 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Athletes of the Week for Oct. 19

  • 0

Chloe Dillow

Chloe is chosen after accumulating 71 assists and 52 digs in three Bland County games last week. In the process, she picked up her 12th double-double of the season in 19 games.

Tyler Boone

Tyler is chosen after finishing 16th in the Don Cumbow Invitational last week in Bristol. His time of 18:27 was one second off of his personal record of 18:26 earlier in the season.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story