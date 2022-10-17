Athletes of the Week for Oct. 19

Chloe Dillow
Chloe is chosen after accumulating 71 assists and 52 digs in three Bland County games last week. In the process, she picked up her 12th double-double of the season in 19 games.
Tyler Boone
Tyler is chosen after finishing 16th in the Don Cumbow Invitational last week in Bristol. His time of 18:27 was one second off of his personal record of 18:26 earlier in the season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
JSage
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today