Rock 'n' roll Sideshow to benefit Bland County fair

Rock ‘n’ Roll comes to Bland County Saturday, Aug. 6, when the Fair Sideshow arrives at the fairgrounds. The Sideshow is a ramped-up version of a similar concert in February at the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre that took audience members back in time when homegrown bands were the rage and kept fans on their feet.

The performance will feature five bands with ties to the county, along with special guests and surprises.

“This is not a repeat of the show at the Wohlfahrt Haus,” said Bland native Mark Newberry, who is promoting the concert with his wife, Lori. “I grew up 50 yards from the fairgrounds, and my wife, she is from Bland County, too. The fairgrounds were central to us when we were growing up. We want to recreate what it was like to be in downtown Bland on summer nights and people were having fun.”

The concert will benefit the Bland County Fair Association. Newberry said he hopes money raised for the association will help it enlarge the annual fair. This year, the fair is Aug. 25-27.

The couple came up with the idea of the winter reunion show after finding a 45 record of “Walking Out,” performed by a Bland County band, The Undertakers.

“That’s what got the whole thing started,” Lori Newberry said in February. “We looked at that 45 and wanted to build on that.”

The Newberrys own an entertainment company in the Raleigh area of North Carolina.

“This is a rock ‘n roll show; it’s meant to be fun,” Mark Newberry said. “It’s gonna be rowdy, not trouble, of course, but it’s a rock ‘n’ roll show. We are bringing some musicians and a sound system and an entire experience that I know Bland County has never seen. It’s not a typical Saturday night at the fair or the Festival of Leaves show; it’s nothing like that. It’s a rock concert. It will look and feel like being at a rock ‘n’ roll concert. It will be like the Wohlfahrt Haus concert, but will be larger and louder.”

The five bands on tap represent the 60s, 70s and 80s, along with three up-and-coming musicians:

The Undertakers played in the 1960s and was made up of Randy Newberry, and brothers Barry and Larry Newberry, whose father was a funeral director and would ferry the band to gigs in his hearse. Larry Newberry and Randy Newberry performed on Saturday night along with Randy’s son, Albert, on keyboards and guitarist Casey Lewis.

Rockin’Horse entertained fans in the 1980s, staying busy playing at night clubs and Moose Lodges. Original members were Bobby Gibson (rhythm guitar/vocals), Doug Goins (bass guitar/vocals), Suzi Cramer (keyboard/vocals), Rufus Cantrell (lead guitar), and Jerry Scott (drums). Rufus later left the band and was replaced by Scott’s cousin, Lyle Muncy, on lead guitar and vocals.

The third group is Clever Gretel, represented by Danny Newberry, Mark Newberry, Jack Garland and Chris DiYorio. One of the bands’ biggest performances came back in the early 1980s with a performance at the Chautauqua Festival.

The group ABC&D took its name from the names of its band members: drummer Al Dean, guitarist Barry Tickle, lead guitarist Chuck Hayes and bass player Doug Goins, who also played Rockin’Horse. Dean, nicknamed “The Animal,” came with a fan to both cool him off as he performed and blow his hair in the breeze.

A new group made up of young artists called itself The Newberrys. Band members are Albert Newberry, Casey Lewis, and Greysen Newberry, daughter of Clever Gretel drummer and event organizer Mark Newberry.

Tickets are $20 per person. The gate opens at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Limited tickets and seating available, first come, first served, general admission to the grounds. No reserved seating and no refunds. Feel free to bring your own lawn chair.

For more information, see the Fair Sideshow Facebook page, where there is a link to purchase tickets.

To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 573, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.