Smyth County Community Hospital’s urgent care is open and caring for patients.

Dale Clark, the hospital’s CEO, said the urgent care center reopened on Jan. 9. That day, the care providers saw six patients. The next day, they treated nine individuals. By the third day, the number of patients had grown to 27.

As word spreads that the clinic is once again offering walk-in care, Clark said, the numbers continue to climb. He described the need for the center as great.

The urgent care center was closed shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. Late last year, Ballad Health, which operates SCCH, began renovations on the clinic, which is on the hospital campus.

Clark had hoped the center could reopen in December, but Tuesday he acknowledged as with most construction projects these days delays occurred.

The Ballad Health Medical Associates clinic is the only urgent care in Smyth County. Clark said Ballad Health is glad to provide the service to Smyth and the surrounding communities.

Charlie Atkins, Smyth County Board of Supervisors chair, told the crowd gathered for a clinic ribbon cutting that it’s great to have health care options expanded at home.

Dr. Stacy Brown, a Wythe County native, said she’s also excited to see urgent care reopen. She noted that it features on-site x-ray capabilities, rapid COVID, flu and similar testing, and as well as other diagnostic lab testing.

Should a patient require more intense care, Brown said, “The hospital is just steps away.”

The center also provides sports and school physicals.

Brown, medical director of Ballad Health Medical Associates’ urgent care, virtual urgent care and school-based telemedicine services, also pointed out the variety of telehealth options that are now available to area adults and children, including video and even chat visits. Individuals can learn more about virtual urgent care and virtual primary care at balladhealth.org.

Clark noted that helping people get care more quickly is part of urgent care’s goal. He noted that when the center closed people often waited until they were sicker before seeking care and often then turned to the emergency room.

Mayor David Helms noted that Tuesday’s ribbon cutting brought together officials from Smyth’s three towns and the county.

He thanked Ballad Health for encouraging growth in Marion.

Helms commented that the urgent care center will be an asset to tourism by being able to offer care to visitors at Hungry Mother State Park and other venues and Interstate 81 travelers.

Both Helms and Clark noted health-care staffing problems. Clark acknowledged the work of Emory & Henry College’s schools of health sciences and nursing and that of the local school system to growing the pipeline to healthcare professions.

I don’t think we can fix it fast enough,” Clark said.

At this time, Brown noted that the urgent care is fully staffed.

The center is open seven days a week: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To learn more, visit https://www.balladhealth.org/locations/urgent-care/marion or call 276-378-3300.