Bland County budget public hearing is Thursday, June 2

Bland County’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year is more than $10 million over last year’s budget thanks to a water project that will connect water systems in Bland and Bastian. The $13 million project is in the early stages of development, but supervisors put it in the upcoming budget with the hopes it will begin sometime in 2023.

The Bland County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the $33.7 million budget at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 2, in the courtroom of the Bland County Courthouse.

Another budget highlight includes an increase in machine and tools tax from 89 cents to $1.05 per $100 valuation. The increase is expected to generate about $38,000 in additional revenue. There is no proposed increase in real estate or property taxes.

The county has budgeted approximately $10.6 million for the school system. The county will provide about $2.7 million of that amount through its real estate taxes. The rest will come from state and federal funds.

Bland County Administrator Eric Workman said budget amendments may be necessary after the General Assembly passes its budget. The county budget was determined by using an estimated contribution from the state.

Regarding the water interconnectivity project, Workman said plans are not finalized yet, but supervisors hope to receive grant money from the Virginia Department of Health and USDA Rural Development. The county also would like to get low-interest loans to pay for its part of the project, Workman said.

The project will connect the water systems between Bland and Bastian and extend water service down Highway 42 west.

Workman said the waterline project is still early in the development and design phase, and the county will hold public hearings before it proceeds with the project. According to the budget, the debt payment on current water and sewer operations is slightly more than $1 million.

The county administrator said one benefit of connecting the two systems includes strengthening the county’s ability to provide water for residents. For example, right now water for Rocky Gap and Bastian comes in from West Virginia through a line in the East River Mountain Tunnel and if something should happen to the tunnel, those communities would be isolated.

Currently, the county pays about $200,000 per year for water from outside the county.

Workman said the project – one of the largest in the county’s history - will reduce operational costs because of upgrades made over the past few years to the Bland water plant, which has additional capacity that could serve homes in Rocky Gap and Bastian.

Workman said the county’s part of the project should be paid for by reducing the amount of water the county needs to purchase each year and by new customer accounts that can be set up because of the project.

