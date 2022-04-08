Fire destroys Ceres home

Fire officials are still trying to determine what caused a fire that destroyed the home of a family in Ceres April 4.

Ceres Volunteer Fire Department Chief DeWayne Hubble said the back part of the home at 4687 W. Bluegrass Trail was on fire when firefighters arrived about 2:15 p.m. Also on fire were several outbuildings and a camper.

Hubble said investigators are not sure about where the fire first started, but think it started outside of the house. Firefighters cleared the scene around 8 p.m.

Displaced in the fire were Jeannette Floyd, her 17-year-old daughter Alexis and 5-year-old grandson Ayden.

Several people are collecting clothing and items for the family.

At Bland County High School, girls in the senior class are collecting items for Alexis. To donate, you can drop off items or money at the school to the attention of Bonnie Lundy.

In addition, Floyd’s son, Will Willoughby, is taking items. The family is staying with him in Pulaski. To donate, call Willoughby at 276-613-0548. If you get his voice mail, leave a message and he will return the call.

Here are the sizes needed:

Ayden: size 8 pants, size 8/10 shirts, size 13 kids or 1 regular shoes

Alexis: size 0 pants, size small shirts, size 7.5/8 regular shoes

Jeannette: Size 0 pants, size small shirts, size 6 regular shoes

The Ceres Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by the fire departments in Bland, Grapefield and Rocky Gap, along with the Bland County Rescue Squad and the Bland County Sheriff’s Office.