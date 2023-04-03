A rainy windy evening on Friday, March 31, didn’t deter many from the 14th annual Wild Game Banquet at Mechanicsburg Christian Church with about 400 showing up to sample meat dishes including deer, bear, pheasant, mallard, raccoon, wild boar, rabbit, wild turkey, goose, buffalo, ram, alligator and camel along with ham, pulled pork, macaroni & cheese, slaw, vegetables and desserts. The crowd on Saturday, April 1, though, was one of the biggest ever with over 500 folks coming to enjoy the feast. Both nights also featured door prizes, music, and the ministry and demonstration of chainsaw carving by Travis Cook of West Virginia, owner of Mason Dixon Boys. Pastor Tom Maurer and the members of his church put this event together every year (except during Covid) and welcome visitors from near and far. Maurer was pleased with the turnout. Door prizes included 12 guns – three for adults and three for youth each night; a three-night stay at a cabin in Pigeon Forge, lamps, chairs, tree stands, hunting blinds, smokers, fire pits and gift certificates. Leftovers were announced at church on Sunday morning and members of the congregation were invited to take food home for themselves and neighbors.