Cat Shelter to hold open house

The Wytheville Cat Shelter is hosting an Open House and Adoption Event on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the cat shelter, located at 600 Atkins Mill Road, Wytheville. Bring children for trick-or-treating.

During the open house, visitors can see recent improvements to the shelter, meet shelter volunteers, and see how donations and contributions have helped the shelter. And, of course, they can also adopt a cat. Right now, the shelter has 24 cats and kittens looking for homes.

Last summer, the Wythe-Bland Animal Welfare League partnered with the Town to care for the cat shelter, and volunteers painted the outside of the shelter. Previously, the cinderblock building was white with a blue stripe. Now, it’s a vibrant turquoise and decorated with black cat paw prints and kitty cat silhouettes. Recently, volunteers painted and decorated the inside of the shelter, too, and created a cozy place for kittens. In addition, the Town gave the shelter a shed in which to store items, therefore removing clutter in the shelter.

Debbie Turner, WBAWL president, said volunteers check on all cats/kittens daily to make sure they are fed and to interact with the cats to make sure they are adoptable. She said volunteer Michelle Lintecum works hard finding and researching rescue agencies and taking photos of the cats. Once the shelter finds a rescue to take one or more cats, Lintecum coordinates with the rescue groups as to what vetting (vaccinations, etc.) they want for the cats prior to transport, then sets up appointments with veterinarians. She also arranges transport to the vet and back and then transports to where the cats will be picked up.

“She is involved so much,” Turner said. “She was my expert when we partnered with the Town.”

WBAWL helps with shelter supplies and some veterinarian care. Through community donations, WBAWL was able to purchase a washer/dryer, a set of cage banks, food and other supplies for the shelter.

Turner said the cat shelter can always use clumping litter, cat toys, dry kitten food and canned cat food. The shelter also needs help with transports and volunteers to spend time with the cats and kittens to socialize them. You do not need to be a WBAWL member to volunteer at the shelter. Volunteer candidates must go through the Town’s process for individuals who want to volunteer, which includes a background check and training.

The shelter is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays for people who want to see or adopt a cat. The volunteers cannot accept cats and don’t return cats to their owners – those tasks belong to Wytheville’s Animal Control Officer Isaac Diamond. You can also make an appointment to visit the shelter by leaving a phone message or a message on the Wytheville Cat Shelter Facebook page. The phone number is 276-223-3397.