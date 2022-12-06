Bland County Fair needs volunteers

Heading toward its 97th year in 2023, the Bland County Fair is one of the oldest – if not the oldest – county fairs in Virginia, only a few years from its centennial.

It’s future; however, will depend on young people stepping up to volunteer.

“Bland County is arguably the oldest agricultural fair in the state of Virginia,” said Robbie Stuart, fair organizer. “Now Tazewell also tries to claim that, but I do believe that Bland County Fair is the longest running agricultural fair in the state of Virginia.”

Stuart wants to set the record straight on the fair and its purpose.

“I want to dispel a myth that we’re some kind of secret organization because we’re not,” he said. “I get people saying, well, what do you all do and when do you do it? Well, we do the fair and we do other events, charitable, and the horse show. We’re open for business the first Tuesday of every month.”

The fair committee meets at the library conference room during cold months and at the fairgrounds pavilion during warm months, at 7 p.m.

“Our main goal is we’re striving to preserve the historic past of our fair to pass on to future generations. And that’s getting increasingly harder.”

“I remember growing up, this fair meant everything to me,” Stuart said. “We did not have places like Dollywood, Busch Gardens, Disneyworld and the like.”

Turning into the old road into the fairgrounds was exciting, he said. “You could turn in at the old brick Morehead and Wright store, it’s owned by Napa now, and you’d see the lights and the ferris wheel and it was just like, my gosh, you know?”

Getting older and sentimental, Stuart said he and others he’s talked to fondly recall those early memories of fair days.

“You had that special girl or special boy, you met ‘em at the fair, you had a great time. Some people had sad times at the fair, they’d break up, rough patches, whatever. Still all in all, it was a monumental event for people our age.”

Stuart says the committee members are trying to keep that tradition alive for the current generation which has so many other activities to consider.

Restoring the barn at the fairgrounds is the thing Stuart said he is most proud of in continuing the fair tradition. Lumber there is signed by some of the older members of the community, forefathers of the fair. Talk involved replacing the wooden barn with a metal structure but he believed the original structure could be restored.

The committee embarked on a restoration project and raised about $12,000 with generous donations from businesses. Labor from employees and inmates was provided by the Bland Correctional Center which had necessary equipment. The current prison warden, said Stuart, is very supportive of the fair.

A $40,000 lighting upgrade at the fairgrounds was also made possible by the county which improved visibility.

“We went from walking around over there with a flashlight to where you could drop a dime and you could reach down and pick it up,” Stuart said.

“I’d like to give a big thanks to Eric Workman and the supervisors and the county employees that did the grunt work and made that happen,” he said.

Doors on the pavilion have also been a tremendous improvement.

The Southeast National Trappers Association brought an event to the county with vendors and training and they needed doors at the pavilion in order to secure their valuables, Stuart said. It was a great event filling the fairgrounds with campers and vendors and generating thousands of tax dollars for the county. The doors would also make the pavilion useable year-round.

That achievement is also thanks to the county government, Stuart said.

Now the committee is looking at some type of heating, updating the floor and other renovations to improve aesthetics.

“It all comes down to fundraising,” Stuart said.

The same is true for having a carnival in the county, as many have asked for, he said. The cost would be close to $25,000 for a quality event. Corporate sponsors would be needed as well as contributions from business and the community. One of the biggest costs for this and other events is liability insurance.

Stuart invites anyone interested to come to the committee meetings to learn more and hopefully get involved.

“This is a team effort,” he said. “We are down to just a handful to county on. If the community will respond and participate we will be able to move forward.”