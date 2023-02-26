Much to the delight of loyal customers, “The Square” in Bland will be rebuilt. The decades-old business site was severely damaged by fire on Christmas Eve.

Tommy Dunn, who has owned and operated the convenience store, restaurant and gas station – nicknamed The Square – for over 25 years, said the business will be rebuilt though he has yet to determine a timeline.

Dunn said he has been working with his insurance company and talking to construction people about rebuilding. And while some of his eight employees have had to find other jobs, he hopes to bring back as many of them as he can.

The comments on social media by customers and friends have been encouraging, Dunn said, and he has been touched by the support.

“Quite a number of people want it back,” he said.

Some fans just recently erected a banner at the site saying “We miss you Tommy.”

“That was a very kind gesture,” Dunn said of the banner. “I miss them too.”

“I’m extremely appreciative of everybody’s kindness, support and generosity,” he said. “I am truly thankful for these people who are friends, not just customers. I’m glad they care.”

Dunn said he spent seven days a week at the business. “It’s definitely different now,” he said.

As for the rebuild, Dunn said there is a lot more to it than one might think. The electrical fire caused extensive damage and it takes time to work with the insurance company on the details of structure and inventory, and to make plans with a construction company for rebuilding.

Several fire departments and other agencies responded to the fire during the especially cold weather being experienced in Bland and surrounding counties in December.

“A special thank you to all the departments, sheriff’s office, and rescue squad that acted today to help out during the cold temperatures which makes fighting fire much more difficult,” the Ceres Fire Department posted on its Facebook page following the fire. “We also give our deepest condolences to Tommy and Donna Dunn during their loss this morning. The Bland Square was a staple in many of our lives and we will forever be grateful for the love and compassion that Tommy has given our community over the years.”

From memories gathered on social media, it appears the building, most recently a Sunoco station, was built sometime around 1960 by Ike Pauley, father of Ronnie “Frog” Pauley. Ownership has passed through several families throughout the years.