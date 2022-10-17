Ridgeview hammers Battle

Ridgeview quarterback Ryan O’Quinn threw for 143 yards and three touchdowns as the Wolfpack continued to roll in a Mountain 7 District trouncing of the visiting Trojans 42-6.

Brandon Beavers caught two of O’Quinn’s scoring strikes, while Koda Counts had the other one. O’Quinn was an efficient 7-of-9 through the air.

Ridgeview also scored on defense (Branson Honaker scooped a fumble and returned it for a score) and special teams (Koda Counts blocked a bunt and Cannon Hill took it to the house) in what was complete domination by the Wolfpack.

Ridgeview and Graham are the only unbeaten teams remaining in far Southwest Virginia.

Battle’s only score came on an 8-yard touchdown run by quarterback Noah Sills on the final play of the game. Izaya Selz had 66 receiving yards for the Trojans.

John Battle 0 0 0 6—6

Ridgeview 14 14 14 0—42

Scoring Summary

R – Honaker 34 fumble return (Smith kick)

R – K. Counts 5 pass from R. O’Quinn (Smith kick)

R – Beavers 42 pass from R. O’Quinn (Smith kick)

R – C. Hill 14 run (Smith kick)

R – Beavers 32 pass from R. O’Quinn (Smith kick)

R – C. Hill 30 blocked punt return (Goodman kick)

JB – Sills 8 run (no attempt)

Team Stats

First Downs: JB 10, R 10; Rushes-Yards: JB 35-61, R 17-115; Passing Yards: JB 113, R 143; Comp.-Att.-Int.: JB 7-15-2, R 7-9-0; Fumbles-Lost: JB 2-1, R 0-0; Punts-Average: JB 4-31.2, R 1-42.

Cavs shut out Northwood

Noah Tweed ran for 146 yards and three touchdowns to lift the Cavaliers to a Hogoheegee District shutout of the Panthers, 34-0.

Holston (4-3, 1-1) took a 21-0 lead into the halftime break, with Tweed scoring three times in runs of 7, 12 and 50 yards.

Luke Greene, who finished 78 yards rushing, also scored on a 12-yard run. Merrick Kestner added a 7-yard touchdown for the Cavaliers.

Holston finished with 369 yards on offense, including 292 on the ground and 77 through the air.

Northwood fell to 3-4 on the season, including 1-2 in the Hogoheegee District.

Holston 0 14 7 13 — 34

Northwood 0 0 0 0 — 0

Scoring summary

H-Tweed 7 run (Hall kick)

H-Tweed 12 run (Hall kick)

H-Tweed 50 run (Hall kick)

H-Luke Grene 12 run (kick failed)

H-Kestner 7 run (Hall kick)