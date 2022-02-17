Meade announces retirement

Bland County School Superintendent Scott Meade announced at last week’s board meeting that he plans to retire in June.

Meade said he has served Bland County Schools for nearly six and a half years and wants to spend more time with his family including a new grandchild.

“Bland is a great place to work. There are a lot of good people here,” Meade said. “The schools are the best they’ve ever been around. I thank you for allowing me to be a part of this school system. This has been a wonderful experience. I came here expecting to stay for three years and I’ve been here maybe six and a half. It’s just outstanding, the best I’ve ever seen.”

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve you,” he added.

Meade signed a three-year contract in March 2016.

“I’ve always loved the county,” Meade said when he took the job. “My children competed in athletics and I’ve gotten to know some people there. I’ve bonded with some good people and made some good friends.”

Meade came to Bland County from Giles County, where he served as the assistant superintendent. When hired by Bland he had 28 years of experience in education, including middle school science and health teacher, assistant principal and principal.

In his superintendent’s message on the school board’s website, Meade says, “Bland County has all the components necessary to formulate success. We have hard working teachers, staff and administrators that understand the needs of our students. Our teachers give their all to inspire their students to become productive citizens and to be prepared for the future. Our school board is supportive and believes in building a future, one student at a time.”

Meade said the board would need to post an official notice and begin the search for his replacement.

“Thank you for your service,” said Phillip Buttery, chairman of the school board.

Also at the meeting, Meade presented certificates of appreciation to the board members and board clerk for School Board Appreciation Month.

Buttery said, “A lot of folks don’t realize how much that these other board members put into the time to serve the county schools, and I know many times somewhat thankless…the time that they spend away from their families, the time that they devote to carrying on the business of public education in Bland County, we appreciate them.” He encouraged residents in Bland County to thank their school board representatives for serving them.

In the enrollment report, Buttery noted that Bland had 711 students in January, an increase over this time last year, and 43 out-of-district students in the Region VII virtual education program.

“We’re glad that’s doing well and really laying the groundwork to continue to help school districts educate kids virtually,” he said. More information on this virtual education program will be available after a meeting in March.

Students choose this program and are eligible if they can maintain the GPA and academic coursework.

“We’re very fortunate to be a part of it and I’m glad we are,” Buttery said. “I think it’s one of the best things that we’ve done, and if you could say, that’s come out of the pandemic.”

The board may look at requesting more grade levels and more students being included in the virtual program depending on what can be handled.

In a report from Bland County High School Principal Tyler Eastep read by Meade, the school as of the board meeting on Feb. 10, had one student and no staff members in quarantine.

The school system is looking at June 10 as the last day of school and May 28 for graduation. Meade said the system had never had such a long period between graduation and the last day of school, but that the Friday before Memorial Day is a popular day for graduation. The board took no action on approving those dates.

Meade also read the report from Bland Elementary School Principal Mike Grim who was not present. Ten students had COVID-19 related absences as of Feb. 10 with five of them testing positive. There were no faculty or staff absences related to COVID-19.

School zone signs are having issues with the flashing lights, Meade said, flashing intermittently, and since both the county and the Virginia Department of Transportation say this is not their problem he may have to look at prices for repairing the signs.

Lights in the gym at Bland High School are also having problems, Meade said he was told by Eastep, and this could be resolved by replacing the big metal lights with smaller LED lights.

Prices are also needed on door locks at the elementary school.

Meade said he saw students at Bland High one day loading up cans and boxes of food at the school and learned that students competed in the annual Battle of the Cans during Winter Spirit Week in January to provide canned and boxed goods to Bland Ministry Center. Grades competed and sophomores won by providing 595 items of the nearly 1,000 items donated in total.

“These are the kinds of things not a lot of people see but this is typical of Bland and what we do for our kids in the community,” Meade said.

A joint meeting between the school board and county board of supervisors is being arranged by the county administrator, said Meade, who he said is excited about working with the school board on budget and financial needs including renovation of the high school.

Meade said he and Workman brainstormed on some ideas.

“I’m anxious for this meeting to happen,” he said, “because since I’ve been here I don’t think we’ve had a joint meeting and this is an exciting time for me.”

It was not long after this that Meade announced his impending retirement.

“It’s been a wonderful experience for me here in Bland, but my time has come and it’s time for me to retire,” he said. “I wanted to let you all know so you could start thinking about a replacement.” He offered to help with the search.

It was also announced that:

A grant has been acquired from the state toward bus driver recruitment. Lauren said the county got $13,682.23 for school bus driver recruitment retention incentive program which can be used to purchase materials for CDL for teaching the classes and providing training to get more trainers.

Another grant of $19,132.22 through SR-3 State Set-Aside funds was obtained for before and after school tutoring programs. Lauren said she would be working with principals to get this organized in order to get teachers supplemental pay for those extra hours of tutoring.

The spelling bee for Bland County Schools is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 17, beginning at 9 a.m. at the school board office building.

A facility manager started last week and went to both schools to do inventory. The school system has not had this position for four or five years, Meade said, so some tools and things will be needed to get him started.

The board is considering starting the public part of the regular meeting at 5 p.m. and having the closed session at the end of the meeting. This would allow staff members to avoid up to an hour-long wait at the beginning of each meeting.

Meetings would be held over the next couple of weeks with school staff to discuss budget needs for the upcoming year.