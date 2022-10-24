New stickers promote Bland County

Creative tourism stickers are promoting the beauty and opportunities of Bland County in an effort to encourage not only tourism but appreciation by local residents.

The stickers were created by Cameron Burton, director of Bland County Tourism and Bland County Public Library, with assistance from William Alexander, developer of the county’s tourism website and the website for Wolf Creek Indian Village & Museum.

“It was probably January or February of 2020 that Dr. Workman (county administrator) and I talked about combining the director of tourism and director of library roles,” said Burton.

Up until then, she said, the duties of a tourism director had been served by various people without a full-time commitment.

“I ended up taking on the library, tourism and the Indian village to promote Bland County – who we were and not who we weren’t,” she said.

Burton said the Indian village has an executive director in Jamie Williams and Burton role is in creative ideas.

“I’m a creative person,” she said. “Sometimes you need someone to say, oh we could do this or we could do that.”

Burton's creative efforts are working toward promoting the county and along with it the various opportunities and experiences available to tourists and to residents.

“The push began during the pandemic to promote Bland County as a day trip destination for outdoor activity, which was being encouraged,” she said.

Brochures, or rack cards, were created and placed in visitor centers and other places along the Interstate 77 and 81 corridors.

“We just really wanted to start with name recognition,” Burton said of the promotion. “Encourage travelers to stop and visit and take pictures. Bland County is very pristine. We talk about the quality of our air and water and trails. This is an ideal location to visit.”

Billboards promoting the Indian village have been established in Princeton for travelers heading south and in Statesville for travelers heading north.

The next promotional campaign is that of the tourism stickers now available at the library. It’s a limited supply with many collected during the recent Festival of Leaves.

“The beautification committee did this as a fundraiser and we’ve already made back what was spent,” Burton said.

The stickers are available for a donation of any amount to the Bland County Beautification Committee.

One sticker features a tree with green leaves and extensive roots, blue mountains, and a tiny red heart along with the county’s name and tourism website address on a white background. This is the county’s official tourism logo.

The other sticker is more bucolic and features green trees and mountain outlines with a sun peaking over and the phrase “Made for the Mountains” and the county’s name on a beige background. This is the county’s unofficial tourism logo.

“I was looking for something very classic in design we felt everything Bland County to be,” Burton said of the official logo. “I started writing down words that made an impact on me – mountains, roots, trees. We are rooted in the history of these Bland County mountains. The other one is a more rustic approach to the outdoor life and recreation promoted in Bland County – hiking, camping, fishing, biking and hunting.”

Burton said they worked on several ideas and wanted to keep the little red heart as a tie-in to the state’s official slogan “Virginia is for Lovers.”

The logos are being copyrighted as the promotional campaign continues, Burton said, and later on she expects them to be used on merchandise.

“The response has been wonderful,” Burton said of the logos. “They were a hot commodity at the festival for sure.”

“I hope to see them on vehicles, laptops, notebooks, windows…everywhere they should be and nowhere they shouldn’t be,” she said.

Different renditions may be coming in the future with stickers and merchandise available at the Indian village gift shop.

Something else coming soon to promote the county may be a mural in downtown Bland, the very first for Bland County.

Burton said she is working on ideas for the mural which would be created through a cooperative project with local students.