Bland County High School welcomed a new principal in January when Debra Hall joined the staff.

Hall came from McDowell County, West Virginia, where she had served as principal for the past decade at Mount View High School.

“I just got the urge that it was time to leave,” said the West Virginia native of deciding to come to Bland County. “Going through COVID was really difficult. It’s a really challenging place. I made tons of friends and people that I will always remember.”

One of the challenges was the increasing number of teacher vacancies especially during COVID. Hall is thrilled with the staff at Bland County High School and their dedication and involvement with students.

“It’s a real pleasure to work with the staff here,” she said.

A pilot program implemented at Mount View High School greatly improved student attitudes and she is already planning to introduce it at Bland.

Hall is bringing Positive Behavior Interventions and Support, or PBIS, to Bland County and she introduced it to the School Board last week.

“We saw our behavior problems and referrals went down. Kids got happier. We had a lot of fun doing that,” she said.

“It worked so well and I’m really committed to that. We have professional development meetings here every Monday and the staff came up with a process for Bears (the school’s mascot name) that goes along with PBIS.”

The system involves expectations for students in individual classrooms and school-wide. These are not rules, Hall said, but expectations for students that encourage positive behavior and language that focus on the positive rather than the negative.

“It really helps to improve the culture of the school,” she said. “It made a big difference at Mount View.”

Training for PBIS is extensive Hall said, and the teachers at BCHS are enthusiastic about the program.

Hall is encouraged by the number of clubs and organizations and activities for students at Bland County High School, something she didn’t have at her former high school.

“I’m real excited about working with staff,” she said. “They’re not just here from 8 to 3:30. They’re here. I love the fact that they all help with bus duty, with lunch duty. Everybody’s doing something. They don’t say that’s not my job or whatever. They’re committed.”

Hall served as assistant principal in Mercer County, West Virginia, for four years before her position in McDowell County and she taught science before going into administration.

Born in Princeton, West Virginia, and growing up on a farm in Mercer County where she still lives along with five Siberian Huskies, Hall was familiar with Bland County from driving through for many years. Her daughter is also a dog lover working as a groomer and trainer.

Hall was inspired to go into education by educators in her family. Her mother was a teacher and her aunt a principal. Her father and grandmother encouraged her to go into education. She chose to study science and in her second year in college decided on education.

She taught four years in Mercer County before choosing to go into retail management; then decided that was not the career for her so she went back to college to get a graduate degree and administration leadership degree. She attended Concord University in West Virginia and Marshall University in Georgia for her studies.

Hall said she never regretted going into education and making it her lifelong career. She said she loves working with dedicated staff and helping students prepare for their futures.

“I’m very passionate about students,” Hall said. “They are the number one priority. It’s our job is to get them where they’re supposed to be. I want them to reach as far as they can go. Because they are our future.”

“I’m really super impressed with the students here and you wouldn’t have that without the teachers,” she said. “Behind successful kids are great teachers.”

Hall said she will spread her passion against bullying by encouraging students to be kind to others and to make that a way of life at the school.

“I just want bullying to become obsolete,” she said. “It’s so hurtful.”

“That’s my number one thing,” Hall said. “I want the culture of the school to be inviting. Make it where the kids will want to be here so that they can be successful. To discover the real reason for an education.”