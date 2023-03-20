It’s almost time for the annual Wild Game Banquet at Mechanicsburg Christian Church in Bland County, a time and place where visitors can sample a wide variety of exotic meat.

The Rev. Tom Maurer and members of his church are welcoming all to the 14th annual banquet on March 31 and April 1 at 6 p.m.

On the menu this year is alligator, deer, bear, turkey, pheasant, rabbit, squirrel, goose, buffalo, ram, wild boar and maybe camel.

Side dishes are made with some of the meats, including goose chili and deer pasta. There will also be ham, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, green beans, baked goods and water.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased from members of the church or at the following locations: First Sentinel Bank in Bland, Mercer Christian Academy in Princeton, Trent’s Grocery in Bland, New River Sports in Wytheville and Mountain Heritage Archery in Princeton.

There will be no more than 500 tickets issued for each of the two nights as that is capacity at the church. Maurer said there were more than 900 attending last year’s event and a number come from other states.

Each ticket will be specified for March 31 or April 1 and numbered for door prizes.

Some of the door prizes to be given away include 12 guns – three for adults and three for youth each night; a three-night stay at a cabin in Pigeon Forge, lamps, chairs, tree stands, hunting blinds, smokers, fire pits and gift certificates.

There will be T-shirts available in youth and adult sizes for $15.

The event will also include live music and special guest speaker Travis Cook of West Virginia, owner of Mason Dixon Boys, professional chainsaw carvers. He will demonstrate his skills while offering his testimony both nights.

“We hope that our community will come out and enjoy and God will use it for His purpose,” said Maurer. “And this would not be possible without the people of Mechanicsburg Christian Church. We do it for our communities.”

For more information, go online to www.mechanicsburgchristian.org or check Facebook for Mechanicsburg Christian Church. The church is located at 10744 East Blue Grass Trail.