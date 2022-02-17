Mask order creates no disruptions in Smyth, Wythe, Bland schools

School officials in Smyth, Wythe and Bland counties are reporting no problems after Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order aimed at ending a statewide COVID-19 mask mandate in public schools. The order went into effect on Jan. 24.

Youngkin’s order points at a 2013 law that says, “A parent has a fundamental right to make decisions concerning the upbringing, education and care of the parent’s child.” He said the wearing of masks by students would be the choice of parents.

As the week of Jan. 24 began, the number of students wearing masks had dwindled from the week before but was still surprisingly high.

“It’s gone well,” said Mitzi Frye, principal at Saltville Elementary School. “There are still a lot of students wearing masks by their own choice. Some are wearing them because their friends are wearing them and some because they’re just used to them. Some come in without a mask and ask for one during the day.”

Frye said she had heard from only one parent asking if their child had to wear a mask. That child, she said, took one out of her backpack and put it on herself.

“It has gone well with the masks. I’m pleased,” she said.

Principal Mike Davidson at Marion Senior High and Principal Sam Blevins at Chilhowie Middle said their student population is split about 50/50 of those wearing or not wearing masks.

“I’m very pleased with the respect for each side toward the other,” said Davidson. “The faculty has been as good as gold. There has not been an issue.”

Blevins said the new procedure has gone well with no problems. “We’re tickled about that,” he said.

The school made announcements to the students explaining the situation. The students have taken it all in stride.

“I’m a little surprised,” Blevins said. “I go down the halls and still see a lot of face masks. We trust the kids on their choice.”

Stacy Poston, principal at Northwood High in Saltville, said that the Monday morning the new mask order went into effect probably 80% of the students were still wearing face masks.

“I would say each day that number went down,” Poston said. “By Friday (Jan. 28) it was probably 60%. The following Monday and Tuesday about the same. A lot of kids are still wearing masks. I had a couple of kids ask if they had to wear a mask and I told them it is between them and their parents. We’ve had no calls from parents.”

“Our youngin’s, they’ve been great all year. Most of them are still wearing their masks.”

Smyth County Superintendent Dennis Carter said he had very little feedback on the executive order, just a couple of calls about quarantine guidance.

“It’s going very well,” Carter said.

“Pretty seamless,” said Amy Wheeler, principal at Sugar Grove Elementary. “Some children have chosen not to and others are wearing masks. It’s not caused any type of disruption.”

All three school systems issued a letter to parents prior to the mask order going into effect.

For Smyth County schools, Carter issued a letter to parents and staff on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 20, stating compliance with the governor’s executive order.

“All students will be required to continue to wear masks on school buses. This expectation is a current federal requirement,” Carter wrote. “Smyth County Schools STRONGLY RECOMMENDS for all students to continue to wear masks while in school. However, Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order 2 states it is a parent’s decision if their child should wear a mask in school. Therefore, beginning Monday, January 24th, parents will have this option.”

Carter said that after conversations with legal counsel and the Virginia Department of Health, Smyth County Schools would continue with mitigation strategies presented in the Fall 2021 Opening Plan with the additional guidance for masks. Frequent handwashing and social distancing is encouraged and the schools will be cleaned throughout the day. Student temperatures will be taken before entering classrooms or common areas used for bus duty and students with a fever of 100 degrees or more or any COVID-19 symptom are required to stay home until symptom-free for 24 hours.

Visitors must wear masks when entering buildings and all Smyth County school staff will continue to wear masks while indoors, according to the Department of Labor and Industry’s current guidance.

These same guidance strategies continue to be implemented in Wythe and Bland county schools as well. Both also issued letters to parents similar to the one in Smyth County, Bland on Jan. 20 and Wythe on Jan. 23.

“After weighing available information, on Friday, Jan. 21, the Wythe County School Board voted to follow the mandate set forth in EO 2 which would allow parents the option of having their child not wear a mask while in the school building,” the letter to Wythe County parents and school staff reads. “We anticipate additional guidance to be provided by the Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Virginia Department of Health. In the meantime, we are dedicated to establishing a plan that helps WCPS to navigate the surge in cases associated with the Omicron variant while working with stakeholders to provide the safest and most accommodating working and learning environment possible.”

Bland County’s letter to parents and staff reads in part: “…the wearing of masks for students will be optional on school grounds during the school day based on parent discretion. Bland County Public Schools will continue to follow all quarantine guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health for positive cases and exposure to positive cases.”

“We have some students wearing masks while others choose not to wear them,” said Scott Meade, superintendent in Bland County, last week. “Covid mitigation procedures are still in place and as we continue to work closely with the Bland County Health Department.”

Superintendent Wesley Poole in Wythe County said there had been no issues.

“We still have students wearing masks,” he said. “Some don’t.”

Poole said in a small community like Wythe County people still try to respect the wishes of others and don’t get in screaming matches as has occurred in some areas of the country.

“I think it’s gone well,” he said.

“I am not a big government person. I would prefer the decisions to be made at the local level because we know our situation better than Richmond,” said Duane Bailey, vice-chair of the Bland County School Board. “I felt this way with the previous administration and the current one as well. I would have preferred to wait a month for the current variant to make its way through but the governor didn’t give us much of a choice. I am thankful that this variant does not seem to be as harmful as previous ones. We will see in the coming weeks what effect the governor’s mandate has on having our schools open or having to go virtual for short periods of time.”