2022: Year in review

The year 2022 came in on a mild note with spring-like temperatures in the 60s and appears to be going on in a similar way this weekend. However, two days after a high of 71 in early January there was a snowfall of five to six inches.

Just the opposite has been happening here at the end of the year with temperatures well below zero and snow at Christmas to be followed by a forecast of 60s just into the New Year.

The wetness of the summer and mild temperatures in early fall produced colorful and extended autumn foliage. All in all it seemed to be a good year for gardens and crops.

January saw the retirement of Nurse Practitioner Pat Mitchell, a native of Mechanicsburg who had spent 50 years in healthcare, serving as the county’s first nurse practitioner and founder of the Bland Family clinic.

The Downshift Diner opened in Bastian.

In February, the Ceres Fire Department honored Larry Tibbs and Bobby Thompson for more than 50 years of service to the department.

The Bland County Historical Society began its collection of 500 pounds of plastic in six months toward benches made from recycled materials. The society placed its first bench outside the Bland office in early June.

School Superintendent Scott Meade announced in mid-February his planned retirement for June after serving six and a half years. He will return to the school system in January to fill in as principal of Bland County High School following Tyler Eastep’s departure to work for the Bland County Sheriff’s Office.

Two young Bland County cattle farmers – brother and sister Robbie and Rachel Penley of Penley Farms Simmentals – joined the Southwest Virginia District Cooperative Extension trip to Texas in February to see the beef cattle operations there.

In March, Grants Supermarkets teamed up with local high schools for March Gradness to help raise money for senior class activities including a senior picnic for the Bland County High School Class of 2022.

FFA students at the high school built a LOVEworks sign at the school with each letter honoring an aspect of farming.

School officials investigated a sign put in a window at the high school that included a message using the “N” word. The students deemed responsible were said to have been identified with an unspecified response taken.

The Bland County Public Library purchased a ROOM pod as a single-user, soundproof internet ready space for public use.

Plans were made for the annual Wild Game Banquet in Mechanicsburg for late March and the Bland County Fair committee sought sponsors for the late summer event.

Bland native Karen Hounshell Umberger was awarded the Claude P. Varney Humanitarian Award from Food City with which she is employed for her volunteer work with the Red Cross.

In April, Bastian Union Church welcomed new pastor, Barry “Hoot” Busby, a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in military intelligence and Special Forces before being called to preach.

Bland County resident Kristina Gorcheva-Newberry published a book about growing up in Russia. She was featured in a PBS interview about the book which aired during the summer.

In May, the Bland County Agricultural Extension Office offered community gardening spots for local gardeners.

Laura Radford, who has spent three decades in the school system as teacher, principal and supervisor of special services, was named superintendent to replace the retiring Scott Meade.

Bland County High School math teacher April Trail was named Teacher of the Year by the Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce.

Owen Cagle joined the public library staff as programming assistant for adult and youth services.

Father and son, Daniel (of Bastian) and Adam (of Wytheville) Lowe, crafted their first bluegrass album after spending decades performing together. It is called Bear Chapman Still in honor of Daniel’s grandfather who operated a moonshine still.

A Memorial Day service was held at Mechanicsburg Christian Church.

The school board began replacing a janitorial service with school custodians and in the interim the buildings were kept clean by teachers, staff and students.

In June, the county board of supervisors began planning for a water project to connect the systems in Bland and Bastian. The $13 million project was in the early stages of development with work set to begin in 2023.

The Bland County High School Class of 2022 celebrated commencement and the Bland County Correctional Center marked its 75th anniversary.

County officials chose GigaBeam Networks for high speed internet service to be developed in Bland with Appalachian Power seeking approval from the SCC with hopes of construction to begin by the end of the year. Signup for the service began in December following approval by the SCC in late November for Appalachian Power to attach fiber optic cable to its existing pole.

The Bland County Many Beards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation got its annual banquet back on track after the pandemic pause.

In July, Big Walker Mountain Tunnel celebrated 50 years. The tunnel was completed in 1972 after five years of construction.

Jennifer Williams Atwell retired as executive director of the Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce after 32 years. She was only the third director since the organization was established in 1946.

The Bland County Retired Teachers Association honored retiring president James Sink after 22 years of service.

Soaring gas prices in July forced first responders to consider their budgets.

Excitement was intense when the Oakland A’s baseball team chose Bland County High School sports standout and West Virginia University pitcher Jake Watters in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball Amateur draft. Watters signed with the team in August. The county supervisors presented a certificate of appreciation for Watters to his family in late August.

In August, 2002 BCHS graduate Melissa Reardon was named as principal of Bland County Elementary School to replace Mike Grimm who was chosen as director of special services when Laura Radford became superintendent.

Bland County students are now allowed to eat free at breakfast and lunch thanks to the Community Eligibility Provision program that went into effect in August.

The county supervisors honored Josh Lewis at their August meeting – as they did Jake Watters – for Lewis’ exemplary service and dedication to the Mount Rogers Region and to Bland County while serving as executive director of the Mount Rogers Regional Partnership.

In September, Pastor Tom Maurer was recognized for a trophy-size alligator he took during the summer in Georgia at his first alligator hunt. Participants at the Wild Game Banquet in March will get a taste of that alligator.

An early end to the BCHS football season impacted fundraising efforts by the team boosters and the cheer season for the team’s cheerleaders.

The Wythe-Bland Foundation awarded 40 grants totaling more than $3 million to nonprofits including local dental clinics.

During September, planning began for the annual Festival of Leaves in October, Titus Trucking located in the industrial park in Bastian, and the historical society announced its 2024 calendar with an agricultural theme by seeking photos of farming in the county.

In October, the Ceres Haunted House continued expansion of activities and an excellent turnout took place at Halloween.

County Administrator Eric Workman announced he would be leaving his position in May 2023 after 12 years on the job. The process of finding a new administrator began and will continue into the New Year.

Bland County Citizens of the Year were announced at the Festival of Leaves and are Eisle Havens, Peggy Wright and Jim Cantrell.

New tourism stickers were unveiled by Cameron Burton, director of library and tourism, to promote the county’s beauty and natural resources.

In November, Rocky Gap native Brian Lawson joined the Bland County Sheriff’s Office as investigator after two decades with the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office.

Schools began addressing chronic absenteeism and veterans organizations took a look at declining membership.

Mechanicsburg Christian Church volunteers packed and distributed 50 Thanksgiving baskets.

The county supervisors discussed ways to scare away vultures plaguing the downtown Bland and fairgrounds areas, and Supervisor Adam Kidd continued representing Region 12 on the Virginia Association of Counties.

Truist Bank announced it would be closing the Bland branch in March, but employees would be relocated and customers would be able to maintain access locally.

In December, BCHS Principal Tyler Eastep announced he would be leaving that position at the end of the year to start a career with the Bland County Sheriff’s Office. Former Superintendent Scott Meade will fill in until a new principal is hired.

The county fair committee is seeking volunteers to get involved in order to assure the continuance of the longtime event.

Bastian resident Keith Gore fulfilled an item on his bucket list by being invited to place wreaths on the graves of veterans at Arlington Cemetery.