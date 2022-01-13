Bland County Police Blotter

A Bland County man is being held without bond on felony charges after police went to a residence last week in response to a shooting call and found suspected drugs.

Jeffery William Dodson, 52, of Bland was arrested on Jan. 8 and charged with felony drug possession (two counts), possession of a gun with drugs, misdemeanor drug possession and reckless handling of a firearm.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to Dodson’s 1244 Shewey Valley Road residence by a male claiming that “Bobby” was shooting inside the residence.

Officers surrounded the residence and commanded the occupants to come outside.

“After several minutes with no response a male subject came out the back door with a assault style shotgun,” Deputy B.J. Blevins wrote.

Blevins said Dodson told them that “Bobby” was still inside the residence with a gun.

Officers eventually entered the residence, but didn’t find anyone or any tracks in the snow leading away from the residence, Blevins wrote.

Police said they found evidence of three shotgun blasts in the residence, including one fired at a hoodie on a stool.

Officers also reported finding suspected marijuana wax, a glass pipe and straws with suspected methamphetamine residue and suspected Suboxone pills.

Being held with bond, Dodson has an April 27 preliminary hearing set in Bland County General District Court.

Wytheville man facing DUI charge

Josh Aaron Russell, 18, of Wytheville was arrested on Dec. 29, 2021, and charged with reckless driving and driving under the influence after Deputy B.J. Blevins responded to a call about a vehicle in the ditch on Little Creek Highway.

According to Blevins’ criminal complaint, Russell seemed unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

Tested at the Sheriff’s Office, his blood alcohol content was .15, nearly twice the legal driving limit, according to the complaint.

Free on a $2,500 bond, Russell has a Feb. 23 trial date set in Bland County General District Court.

S.C. soldier charged with DUI

A 30-year-old South Carolina soldier was charged with DUI on Dec. 21, 2021, traffic stop on Interstate 77.

Patrick D. Flannery Jr. has an April 16 trial date set on the misdemeanor charge placed by Trooper J.G. Carrico.

In a criminal complaint, Carrico said he was working radar on I-77 when a he saw a northbound SUV run off the roadway and almost hit the guardrail.

“I followed the vehicle for approximately a mile and observed it travel off the right shoulder on several occasions,” Carrico wrote.

Following a traffic stop, Flannery told the officer “he had not been drinking but was tired,” Carrico wrote.

The trooper said he smelled alcohol coming from the driver’s window and noticed Flannery’s eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred.

Flannery’s blood alcohol content was .24, according to the complaint.

Active duty with the U.S. Army, Flannery, who has no criminal history, is free on a $1,000 bond while awaiting trial.