There was a feeling of excited anticipation as the Bland County Board of Supervisors returned from a closed session at the end of its Feb. 28 meeting.

Nearly four months since Eric Workman had announced his planned retirement, the board was about to proclaim its choice for the new county administrator.

Cameron Burton will replace Workman when he steps down at the end of April. Burton will serve as assistant county administrator until she takes over as administrator on May 1.

Burton has served in various positions within the county since 2011. She is retaining her position as director of library and community services for the time being.

Burton grew up in Norfolk and came to Bluefield for college in 1991. She lives in the Hollybrook community with her husband, Billy. They attend Hollybrook Church of Christ.

“We live on his family's century-old farm and raise black Angus beef cattle,” Burton said. “We have two children - son McKinley Burton and his wife Kara, and daughter Ashley Burton and her fiancé Ben Pruitt”

Burton has a bachelor's degree in communications from Bluefield College and a master’s degree in library and information science from Kent State University. She has been working in libraries since 2011.

“Prior to my work in libraries,” said Burton, “I was the executive director for the Bluefield Area Arts Center in Bluefield, West Virginia, a local DJ for Kicks Country 106.3 FM, and a professional actress, having spent some time working at Wohlfahrt Haus.”

She was part of the coaching staff for the Bland County High School Theatre and Forensics team for 12 years during which time the students had much success including numerous state titles.

“As chair of the Board of Supervisors, I am ecstatic to have Cameron Burton move into this new role,” said Supervisor Chairman Adam Kidd in a press release about the announcement. “During her tenure with the County of Bland she has displayed an outstanding understanding of the needs of rural communities as well as a passion and dedication that is effective in accomplishing positive outcomes. We appreciate the work that Dr. Workman has done during his tenure with the County of Bland and it is exciting to know that there will be an overlapping during the next couple of months to ensure a smooth transition.”

"We are excited to have Cameron Burton as our new County Administrator," said Supervisor Randy Johnson in the press release. “The role of county administrator is an important position that not only oversees the day-to-day operations of the county, but also works diligently with various local, regional, and state partners. Cameron has excellent organizational skills but also has that essential quality to develop and maintain positive partnerships that will be very beneficial in her new role with the County of Bland.

“Having Cameron in her current role has afforded her the opportunity to work closely and become an essential part in the current administrative team,” said Supervisor Stephen Kelley in the release. “We have had significant success as a locality for over the past decade and it is exciting to have a local member of that administrative team assume the role as County Administrator and continue to work successfully for the benefit of the citizens of the County of Bland.”

“We’re saddened by Dr. Workman’s retirement but we’re excited to move forward with this program,” Kelley added. “It’s been a long process, and a hard decision to make.”

In the fall of 2022, Workman announced that he would be stepping down at the end of his contract on April 30. Workman started his tenure as county administrator in September 2010 after spending three years as high school principal in Bland County.

“I’m honored to have a member of the existing staff transition into the position of county administrator,” Workman said following the announcement. “Bland County has been a wonderful location for me to work professionally for the last 16 years, three as principal and 13 as county administrator. And I’m just elated that one of the team will continue on the successes we’ve had for the last decade or so. I’m very excited for her and wish her the most success, and much success with the board of supervisors and all the work they’ve gone through. It’s an excellent team here at the county and excellent people so I just wish everybody much success.”

“We are excited to work with the team and just continue to see great things happen with the county,” Workman added about working with Burton as assistant county administrator during the transition. “One thing about the staff and the county administrator’s staff here, they’re very community-focused and community-oriented so it’s exciting to see that continue.”

“Bland County is not only a fantastic community, but also a community full of magnificent people,” Workman said in the county’s press release. “It is the type of community that all communities should try to model themselves after. I have been blessed to work with a great staff, dedicated elected officials, and fantastic people throughout the region and state during my tenure. Words cannot express how grateful I am to them all, especially the people of Bland County.”

Workman said that he was excited to learn of the news of the appointment of Burton at the Feb. 28 supervisors’ meeting.

“I am delighted that the Board of Supervisors appointed Cameron Burton as the next county administrator,” he said. “As a witness to her daily commitment and devotion to the citizens and the community at large of Bland County, Cameron is an excellent selection.”

“It has been an honor to serve and work with an outstanding team in County Administration, all county departments, volunteers, regional groups, the list goes on and on. A community is successful, when it works together in a positive endeavor and Bland County is a prime example of how that is accomplished. Cameron Burton, and the County of Bland, will continue to have much success in the future as they work together.”

"I am honored to serve the citizens of Bland County in this new capacity,” Burton said. “Dr. Workman has paved the way for our continued success and I look forward to being part of this next chapter. Thank you to our community for the outpouring of support and encouragement. I am truly blessed to call Bland County home."

The selection process of a county administrator takes significant time and effort. During the Supervisors Time of the Board Meeting, all members of the board - Adam Kidd, Randy Johnson, Stephen Kelley, and Keith Costello - each thanked the various staff, community members, and community at large for their support and participation.

Kelley said the board had about 20 candidates for the position. “All great candidates. It was hard to make a decision,” he said. “We think we made the right decision.”