Wythe-Bland Foundation announces awards (copy)

The Wythe-Bland Foundation has announced its grant recipients for this year. The foundation offered 40 grants totaling $3,068,850 to various nonprofit organizations in Wythe and Bland counties.

"I am pleased that so many organizations were successful in receiving grant funding opportunities from the foundation this fiscal year. Through this funding, our not-for-profit partners will be able to improve and grow services offered to the citizens of Wythe and Bland counties," said Travis Jackson, foundation executive director and CEO. "It is unfortunate that the foundation does not have unlimited resources in order to approve all applications submitted. Those applicants that did not receive any, or the full amount requested, were provided other grantors that may be able to fund their projects. The community-based board of directors do a tremendous job in allocating the funds to the projects that will provide the maximum impact to improving essential services."

The Bland Ministry Center received more than a half-million dollars for its dental clinics in both counties. The Big Walker Dental Clinic in Wytheville received $390,000 and the Bland Dental Clinic received $125,000.

Ministry Center Executive Director DeeDee Hoosier said the money is for operational costs and will allow the Big Walker Clinic to hire an additional dentist. She said that a recent Medicaid expansion means that more people are eligible for dental care.

“We had to pause accepting new patients because so many people requested services this past year,” she said, adding that the new regulations means that adults can receive full dental coverage.

In addition, the money will help with the ministry center’s school-based dental program in Wythe and Bland counties. A dentist, hygienist and two assistants go into the schools to conduct dental exams, and if a student needs more than preventative care, he or she can go to one of the dental offices for additional treatment.

The Wythe-Bland Foundation grants allow dental clinic employees to see adults in the office and make a difference in their lives and improve their dental situation, Hoosier said. She added that the grants allow the dental clinics to give more consistent care and move people from emergency dental situations to appointments every six months for regular oral health exams.

“We can see up to an average of 1,000 people a year, but are hoping to grow that number,” Hoosier said.

In Wytheville, the Millwald Theatre received $150,000 to be used for community engagement. Jeff Potts, the theatre’s executive director, called the grant a “game changer that allow us to instantly begin fulfilling our mission.” Potts said more about the grant money and how it will be used will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Wythe County Historical Society received $150,000 for the Spiller Annex Roof Replacement project.

Wythe County’s Ager Park received $50,000 to be used for playground improvements. The county had requested $400,000. According to County Administrator Stephen Bear, the grant has a stipulation that the money can only be used if the county raises about $400,000 for the project.

The grant is far short of what the county had hoped for and requested and now steps will need to be taken regarding fundraising and a plan of action, Bear said in the Sept. 13 Board of Supervisors meeting.

Supervisor Stacy Terry expressed his disappointment in the grant amount, saying that, in his opinion, the foundation needs to change its name to the Town of Wytheville-Bland Foundation because it doesn’t offer much help much on county projects.

Last year, the foundation didn't fund the county’s request for grant money to improve the playground.

Also in Bland County, the school system’s QUILL program received more than $200,000 for various projects including $140,000 for the STEM-UP program, $30,000 for educational enhancement, $14,100 for the JAMS music program and $40,000 for the Sci-Tec program.

Superintendent Laura Radford said the STEM money will be used to provide resources, materials, supplies and services for the after-school STEM program and summer camp. In addition, the group usually takes a summer field trip. This past summer, students traveled to the zoo in Asheboro, North Carolina.

The Ceres Alumni Association received $30,000 for its gym roof project.

GH Peery, association president, said the group is finishing up the $70,000 roof project.

“We are grateful to the foundation for helping with the project,” Peery said, adding that the community was extremely generous, too, donating $55,000 to the association to help with the roof costs.

“This community, to donate what they donate, it’s amazing,” Peery said, adding that the roof project took every penny the group had until the foundation grant was announced.

“It will help replenish our money. We are not in the money-making business, but it does cost to keep the gym and museum going.”

The alumni association holds fundraisers every month from April through September. In the winter, it holds game nights. Plus, the association received large donations from time to time from community members.

“Everyone works well together,” Peery said. “We do all of our fundraising by donations. We don’t price a meal. Many times, I’ve seen an average donation of $15 a person, sometimes even more. The community is very giving and very gracious to give the money that they give.”

Established in June 2005, the foundation provides opportunities to improve the health, education and welfare of the citizens in Wythe and Bland counties.

The Wythe-Bland Foundation grants are provided to qualified not-for-profit organizations that provide essential services to the citizens of Wythe and Bland counties. Essential services are defined by the foundation as those that improve the health, education, or wellness of the citizens of Wythe or Bland Counties. Grant awards are based on compliance with the foundation’s grant guidelines and funding that is available.

Since its creation, the foundation has awarded 584 grants totaling $40,313,182.

The foundation grant awards include funding for the Wytheville Community College Scholarship Program. The scholarship ensures that residents who graduate from Wythe and Bland County schools have the opportunity to receive a tuition free certificate or degree, from the college. To date, the foundation has provided funding to 3,621 scholarships for a total award of $5,337,708. As a condition of the scholarship, students are required to volunteer 40 hours with a qualified not-for-profit organization providing service to Wythe and Bland County citizens. This has resulted in approximately 40,208 hours of community service that has contributed immeasurable benefits to the region.

The grant investments by the foundation further its mission to provide opportunities to promote collaboration among not-for-profit service providers to create a healthier community. The foundation announced the fiscal year 2023 grant awards to the following applicants:

Austinville PH Church: Food Panty - $5,000

Bland County Public Schools QUILL: Educational Enhancement Grant Project- $30,000

Bland County Public Schools QUILL: JAMS Music Program - $14,100

Bland County Public Schools QUILL: Sci-Tec Program - $40,000

Bland County Public Schools QUILL: STEM-UP Program - $140,000

Bland County: Farmers Market Operations Project - $7,000

Bland County Medical Clinic: Community Clinic Labs & Diabetic Supplies Program - $14,600

Bland Ministry Center: Big Walker Dental Clinic Operations- $390,000

Bland Ministry Center: Bland Dental Clinic Operations - $125,000

Brock Hughes Medical Clinic: Operations - $300,000

Brock Hughes Medical Clinic: Clinical Pharmacy Program - $161,000

Brock Hughes Medical Clinic: Medical Transportation Project - $20,000

Ceres Alumni Association: Gym Roof Project - $30,000

Feeding Southwest Virginia: Mobile Market Project - $25,000

HOPE, Inc.: Not-for-Profit Bookkeeping Program - $54,000

HOPE, Inc.: Food Access, Back Pack & Attacking Poverty Program - $146,000

Millwald Theatre: Community Engagement Series Project - $150,000

Millwald Theatre: Audiovisual Equipment Purchase - $50,000

Mt. Rogers Health District: Safe Sleep for Babies - $6,200

One-on-One Literacy Program: Families Reading Together - $9,000

Rural Retreat Volunteer Emergency Service, Inc.: Stryker Live Pac 15 - $30,000

RxPartnership: Medication for Brock Hughes Medical Clinic - $5,500

Town of Wytheville: Restoration of the Rock House Museum - $50,000

Town of Wytheville: Fit-for-Life Nutrition and Exercise Programs - $60,000

Town of Wytheville: Wellness Scholarship Program - $20,000

Town of Wytheville: Ambulance Equipment - $25,000

Town of Wytheville: Search and Rescue Equipment - $7,500

VCOM: Physician Recruitment Scholarship - $315,000

WCPS Foundation for Excellence: After School Club Day - $111,600

WCPS Foundation for Excellence: Classroom Grants, K-Camp, & Pre-K Kits - $71,900

Wythe County: Play Wythe Ager Park - $50,000

Wythe County Breast Cancer Coalition: “Ladies’ Night Out” Program - $13,500

Wythe County Historical Society: Spiller Annex Roof Replacement Project - $150,000

Wytheville Community College: Scholarship Program - $300,000

Wytheville Community College: Tennis Court Project - $50,000

Wytheville Farmers Market: Market Operations - $37,600

Wytheville Lions Club: Hearing Testing Project - $550

Wytheville Lions Club: Vision Testing Project - $6,800

Wytheville Training School: Operations and Infusion Project - $35,000

Wytheville Women’s Club: Food Blessing Box - $12,000

Information about the funded projects can be obtained by contacting the individual grant recipients.

The foundation’s next deadline for applications is August 1, 2023. All not-for-profit organizations which provide health, education, and wellness services in the areas of Wythe and Bland Counties are invited to submit an application for funding. For questions concerning the grant application process, or to obtain additional information, contact the Wythe-Bland Foundation office, or visit their website at www.wbfoundation.com.