Bland schools to address absenteeism

Chronic absenteeism is an issue for many schools in the commonwealth as revealed through the Standards of Learning results this past fall.

School closings and distance learning impacted how students learned during the pandemic and just as students and staff are getting back to normal the issue of absenteeism is being addressed.

According to the American Federation of Teachers, chronic absenteeism, a primary cause of poor academic achievement, is defined as “missing at least 10 percent of days in a school year for any reason, including excused and unexcused absences. For example, a student who misses as few as two days per month for each month of the school year is described as being chronically absent. In a school year, that’s 18 to 20 total missed school days.”

“Many students are not consistently present at school,” said the AFT. “Patterns of chronic absenteeism reflect common equity issues: Students who come from low-income families, students of color, students with disabilities and students involved in the juvenile justice system are more likely to be chronically absent. Additionally, major social determinants of health are intimately linked to chronic absenteeism. For example, factors like unsafe school conditions, bullying, housing instability, substance abuse and delinquency affect a student’s attendance.”

Bland County schools reported chronic absenteeism during the 2021-22 school year at 21.36 percent for the elementary school and 13.17 percent for the high school.

Bland County Elementary School Principal Melissa Reardon said the school is working on absenteeism, a big issue with the state department of education. Absenteeism, she said, impacts accreditation.

Reardon said the school board might need to look at the county attendance policy and support an initiative to reduce absenteeism. This issue was discussed at a recent state conference.

School Board Chairman Philip Buttery said Reardon should feel free to share ideas on any policy adjustment.

Reardon said she is looking at what other schools do to address absenteeism and will share that with the board.

“The most important thing is to have a school culture and climate where students want to be there every day,” she said.

This plan is in line with the AFT.

AFT suggests that, “The first step in addressing chronic absenteeism is to understand what it is and who it affects. Knowing the causes and effects of a child being chronically absent can help inform solutions to reduce and ultimately eliminate this issue. Although eliminating chronic absenteeism may take years, school personnel can take steps now to help students succeed.”

Reardon also noted that a staff and student of the month program began in October. A focus is on school improvement with school leadership teams.

Bland County High School Principal Tyler Eastep praised the academic and athletic achievements of his students, especially recent band accolades and the first male athlete to qualify for state in over a decade.

Classroom updates begin around Dec. 12 and will continue over the holiday break.

School Board Member Duane Bailey told Eastep to start making a wish list of project needs after the first of the year.

The board approved bonuses for staff to appear on the Dec. 16 paycheck. Full-time employees will receive a $1,000 bonus and part-time employees a $500 bonus. These are state-approved funds for state employees.

Buttery said he is interested in having a list of job opportunities in the school presented each month at the board meeting. Many people, he said, don’t check the school board’s website for these opportunities so he would like to mention them at the meetings.

Superintendent Laura Radford, who was attending the meeting virtually, said that could be done.

Radford also noted that school officials need to connect with legislative representatives to invite them to visit the schools in order to help promote Bland County’s educational needs when tax dollars are distributed.