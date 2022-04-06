Bastian Union welcomes new pastor

Barry “Hoot” Busby’s career has taken him all over the world. So, how did he wind up as the new pastor at Bastian Union Church? The answer has roots in his college studies.

For his senior project to earn a cartography degree from Mississippi State University, Busby had to choose where in the United States he would like to live, based on a variety of demographics, like population, the crime rate and how likely an area is to suffer from a natural disaster.

After overlaying demographic map over demographic map, two areas met his criteria: Southwest Virginia and Eastern Montana.

“I thought that was interesting and put it in the back of my head,” he said. “I hiked the Appalachian Trail through North Carolina, but never got around to Virginia. All those things were calling my heart to Virginia.”

After college, Busby served as a military intelligence officer and later a Special Forces officer for the U.S. Army. After 9/11, he taught trainees going to war in Afghanistan at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. During that time he said he got “fed up” with the Army and felt God calling him to the ministry, something different.

The base chaplain told him he was supposed to be a chaplain and he was fighting God.

“He said you will be miserable until you admit that is what God wants you to do,” Busby said. “I told my wife, and she said she was thinking the same thing.”

So, he and his family moved to New Orleans so he could attend the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, where he stayed longer than originally planned because of two things: the school asked him to be the chief of police for the seminary school and then Hurricane Katrina hit the city.

“I was in charge of the campus for a year during the cleanup,” Busby said. “I took care of the campus and secured it and made sure people were not doing things they weren’t supposed to do.”

He was in seminary school for almost seven years, from 2003 to 2009. While there, he travelled to Israel eight times, Egypt, Italy and Greece. Then, four days before Christmas 2008, he was told his job would be eliminated in May and he needed to find another position. Almost immediately, his phone rang. On the end of the line was a chaplain recruiter asking him if he wanted to return to Fort Jackson as a student in the chaplain school.

He said yes, and attended the school for six months. His first duty station was serving the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg, where he served for five years. Next, he was named the division chaplain for the Army’s Criminal Investigations Division. The job took him all over the East Coast, Puerto Rico and Europe as he check on offices and chaplains in 42 different locations.

Two years later, he moved to Fort Lewis in Washington, where he trained chaplains and chaplain assistants in nine states on the west coast. His last job before moving to Bastian was at Fort Lewis as the division artillery brigade chaplain for the 2nd Infantry Division, helping soldiers move to Korea.

Busby retired Feb. 28.

As for where he would retire, Busby and his wife, Anissa, started discussing that more than a decade ago. Virginia was still calling his name, so they looked at the Smith Mountain Lake area and the area of Arafat. Then, they searched online for land in Virginia.

“We really wanted to be in the mountains and were really interested in the Appalachian Trail,” Busby said. So, they contacted local real estate agent Joey Dykes and told them what they wanted: 20 to 100 acres near the Appalachian Trail with forest and pasture land.

In 2013, they found the perfect place near Ceres on the Smyth County border. Then, the land went off the market. They didn’t have enough money to buy it anyway, so they saved money and continued to look for land. Three years later, in 2016, the land came up for sale again. This time, they were ready and bought it.

The family plans to build a home on the property, but for now is living in and RV and cabin on the land.

A friend told him about an associate pastor position at Bastian Union. Then, Pastor Paul Looney died in August.

“We were about to retire; we had everything wrapped up,” Busby said “God just told us to put an application in. We started the process of them looking at us and us looking at them in October. I wanted to give the congregation time to grieve and process and be able to come together as a family for each other. Then we would come in and join them and be the pastor family for them.”

Busby started the job March 6.

“This is not what I planned for retirement, but it’s exactly what I am supposed to be doing,” Busby said. “Everything there is affirmation that I am where I am supposed to be. That’s a cool feeling to be right in the middle of God’s will.”

Busby said it’s always tricky to follow a beloved leader like Looney.

“We can reminisce but, really, the future is ahead of us so we have to rally together,” he added.

Both he and the church are learning things about one another.

“But the church has gotten behind me, and it’s exciting,” he said. “They love to share with me, they have blessed my family beyond measure; we are not in need of anything. They are looking to me for leadership, and I’m hungry to learn, and I’m excited about them and about what I have inherited … The church is mission-minded and community-minded, and they want to serve, and it’s a joy to be around people who are constantly asking me what can (they) do to serve. We can change the world with that right here from Bland County.”

Busby and his wife have six children: Gavin, 26, who is an Army sergeant currently deployed in Poland; Caitlin, 22, a student at Mississippi State University; Ian, 17; Caedmon, 14; Tristan, 11; and Gillian, 9.

“We had two in our 20s, two in our 30s and two in our 40s,” he said.

As for his unique nickname, Hoot, Busby said it comes from a character in the 2001 movie “Black Hawk Down” about a 1993 military mission to bring food to the starving people in Somalia. Busby had friends associated with the mission.

At the end of the movie, Sgt. 1st Class Norm “Hoot” Gibson, played by Eric Bana, talks about why he’s returning to the battlefield.

“There’s still men out there,” he says. “When I go home, people ask me, ‘Hey Hoot, why do you do it man? Why? You some kinda war junkie?’ I don’t say a … word. They don’t’ understand. They don’t understand why we do it. They don’t understand it’s about the men next to you. That’s it. That’s all it is.”

When Busby was hearing God’s call to the ministry but wasn’t listening, Busby’s chaplain took him to see the movie and from then on would ask him, “Why do we do it, Hoot?”

“In the Bible, when Saul becomes a Christian, his name is changed from Saul to Paul … For me, Hoot is my Saul to Paul. God was calling me from what I did before into a new ministry. It’s a silly name, it’s a funny name. People laugh when it’s said. But when I hear it, I think about all of the people dying in a lost world. That is what I think about.”

